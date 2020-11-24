 Skip to content
 
(Kare11)   Minnesota chef does not have to quit smoking cold turkey   (kare11.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just in time for Thanksgiving.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 What a Moran.

      no wait...

What. A Moran?

     there, that's better.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest I've never thought of smoking a cold turkey.

Does it have a smooth flavor on the inhale?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Our possessions end up owning us." -- Ferris Bueller
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x239]


Ding, turkey's done!
 
Duke Wayne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: "Our possessions end up owning us." -- Ferris Bueller


"All your base are belong to us."
- Noriyuki "Pat" Morita
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In my religion, of which I am the Pope so what I say goes, brewers and BBQ pitmasters are holy people.  farking with a pitmaster by taking his smoker is one of those goin'-straight-to-Hell sins you can't be forgiven for.  And the people shall shun him, and give him neither brisket nor ribs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
