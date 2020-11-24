 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Over 5000 Parler accounts have been hacked and the private messages of some well known "people" have been captured. Get the popcorn. This could get good   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?


Could be worse. There could be nudity.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad to hear that's working out for them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awkward
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like the Ashley Madison hack, except everyone is cheating on democracy with authoritarianism.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.


Three words.

Ann

Coulter

Dick

Picks
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.

Three words.

Ann

Coulter

Dick

Picks


Go on...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.

Three words.

Ann

Coulter

Dick

Picks


GET OUT OF MY BROWSER HISTORY
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've seen like"

Bigfoot...it made a sound I wouldn't want to hear twice.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hacking and disclosing private messages is bad. And the hackers should feel bad.

And then they should get medals.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now now, share with the rest of the class. We would like the option to not unsee it as well.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am willing to put up with the nazis and naked Rosanne pics just to enjoy hearing them complain that they miss Twitter because Parler is nothing but assholes and bots.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who is this guy?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Altimus Prime: Hacking and disclosing private messages is bad. And the hackers should feel bad.

And then they should get medals.


Yup, said the same during the AM hack when people were trying to call out laughing at the supposed "victims".

I want the hackers caught. They broke the law.

But I sure as shiat won't have any sympathy for the "victims".
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Altimus Prime: Hacking and disclosing private messages is bad. And the hackers should feel bad.

And then they should get medals.


They will have to live with what they are about to do.
I am sure it will be rent free in a lot of head cases.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?


Der Fäppenung!
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's out more racist/nazi/supremacists!
DO IT!!

2020's Scarlet Letter.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?


No. Probably just loads of dick pics from DJTJR and other republican toadies.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I swear I saw someone predict this happening, here on Fark.  Did Drew lend someone his Time Machine?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Altimus Prime: Hacking and disclosing private messages is bad. And the hackers should feel bad.

And then they should get medals.

Yup, said the same during the AM hack when people were trying to call out laughing at the supposed "victims".

I want the hackers caught. They broke the law.

But I sure as shiat won't have any sympathy for the "victims".


At least Ashley Madison didn't require a photo ID and SSN to sign up (I assume). So patrons could have used a throwaway email acct and the breach wouldn't really implicate them.

Parler is even stupider.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL


To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they were super secure with their special character password...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: scottydoesntknow: Altimus Prime: Hacking and disclosing private messages is bad. And the hackers should feel bad.

And then they should get medals.

Yup, said the same during the AM hack when people were trying to call out laughing at the supposed "victims".

I want the hackers caught. They broke the law.

But I sure as shiat won't have any sympathy for the "victims".

At least Ashley Madison didn't require a photo ID and SSN to sign up (I assume). So patrons could have used a throwaway email acct and the breach wouldn't really implicate them.

Parler is even stupider.


I remember when it first came out and I said "yea I'll go create an account to maybe troll in the future". Go to sign up with a BS email and get "Please Enter your Phone #"

F**********CK THAT! No way in hell was I giving them actual contact info.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wish I could unsee what I've seen" might imply something more egregious than "alt-right pin dick"
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theflatline: Dan Bongino in drag getting assbanged by this guy?

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]


Is that the Keurig guy who pees in the coffee cup?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.


Ew. Please no.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From wikipedia, since I don't hate myself enough to even click on parler's home page:

Creating an account and using Parler is free. Signup requires both an e-mail address and phone number.[35] At the point of registration, users have the option of supplying a photo of themselves and a scan of the front and back of their government-issued photo identification to have their account verified by Parler.[68][23] Individual users can optionally set their account to only view Parleys from other verified users. According to Matze, the purpose of the verification feature is to allow users to minimize their contact with trolls.[68] Anyone who verifies their identity on Parler is given a red badge, and people considered to be public figures are denoted with a gold badge.[23]
According to Matze, the identification document scans submitted by users who choose to have their accounts verified are destroyed after verification. However, the requirement for ID scans to become verified has prompted conspiracy theories about Parler's retention and use of user information.[68][79]

We all know Anyone with a functional brain stem knows that a system intended to monetize selling people's personal data isn't going to delete it without a court order, so chances are (if this hack is true) then hackers have everything they need to own the identity of a large number of actual Nazis.  I hope they don't need a credit score any time soon.

Also, 'decompiled the app?'  What was this, C#?  That apparently had no security?  Jesus Pleaseus.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: BizarreMan: kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.

Three words.

Ann

Coulter

Dick

Picks

GET OUT OF MY BROWSER HISTORY


Found Rugby Jocks burner!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone know how to interpret this?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


https://twitter.com/CopingMAGA/status​/​1331362619396149251
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.


I have a couple of Colombian Ids I have been thinking of signing up with.

elxcusado.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



elxcusado.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.


Holy shiat, really?

And people actually do that?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theflatline: Dan Bongino in drag getting assbanged by this guy?

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]


Get out of my head!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, parler has some really great meme makers.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: kevlar51: snocone: So, the Fappening without the nudity?
No foobies?

Could be worse. There could be nudity.

Three words.

Ann

Coulter

Dick

Picks


"Bannon FUPA"
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone know how to interpret this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x628]

https://twitter.com/CopingMAGA/status/​1331362619396149251


heroichollywood.comView Full Size


"I don't even see the code any more. I just see Nazis, Idiots, and grifters".
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: From wikipedia, since I don't hate myself enough to even click on parler's home page:

Creating an account and using Parler is free. Signup requires both an e-mail address and phone number.[35] At the point of registration, users have the option of supplying a photo of themselves and a scan of the front and back of their government-issued photo identification to have their account verified by Parler.[68][23] Individual users can optionally set their account to only view Parleys from other verified users. According to Matze, the purpose of the verification feature is to allow users to minimize their contact with trolls.[68] Anyone who verifies their identity on Parler is given a red badge, and people considered to be public figures are denoted with a gold badge.[23]
According to Matze, the identification document scans submitted by users who choose to have their accounts verified are destroyed after verification. However, the requirement for ID scans to become verified has prompted conspiracy theories about Parler's retention and use of user information.[68][79]

We all know Anyone with a functional brain stem knows that a system intended to monetize selling people's personal data isn't going to delete it without a court order, so chances are (if this hack is true) then hackers have everything they need to own the identity of a large number of actual Nazis.  I hope they don't need a credit score any time soon.

Also, 'decompiled the app?'  What was this, C#?  That apparently had no security?  Jesus Pleaseus.


It's not clear from this if you have to supply the ID to use an account at all, or simply to have a "Verified" account.  It sounds like you can have a "loser" account without submitting ID.

It sounds like this is their answer to the Blue Check Mark on Twitter, where Twitter does a whole process verifying actual identities of people who they choose to award a checkmark to. Notoriously refusing to do so for Loomer until they finally kicked her off the platform.

The whole Loomer Affair has made the Alt-Right people angry that they are not good enough for "verified" status and I assume that's behind this Parler stunt...that also gives them more info to have stolen.

The red badge thing is just their equivalent of the REAL blue checkmark and is only awarded to people they identify as "public figures."

And they give that class consciousness a nudge by allowing you to refuse to "see" any unverified-loser account posts.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.

Holy shiat, really?

And people actually do that?


CommonClayMorons.jpg
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone know how to interpret this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x628]

https://twitter.com/CopingMAGA/status/​1331362619396149251


If that's legit, that is the web programming equivalent of writing your social security number, your bank account number, your safe word, and the exact location of your child porn stash on your forehead before running out onto a football field during a nationally televised game while screaming "LOOK AT ME!  LOOK AT ME!"
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [s3.amazonaws.com image 600x600]


Hurrk
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too soon. They should have let them build up a huge archive of them saying  truly horrible things, all the while leaking to the Dems, then drop the hammer just before midterms.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.


lol no
Jesus farking Christ, those people are dumb.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: scottydoesntknow: Anyone know how to interpret this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x628]

https://twitter.com/CopingMAGA/status/​1331362619396149251

If that's legit, that is the web programming equivalent of writing your social security number, your bank account number, your safe word, and the exact location of your child porn stash on your forehead before running out onto a football field during a nationally televised game while screaming "LOOK AT ME!  LOOK AT ME!"


That's the kind of "dumb it down for the ignorant masses" explanation I was looking for!

I'm assuming it's legit as it can still be viewed on Archive: https://archive.ph/Mll5H

Thanks!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.

I have a couple of Colombian Ids I have been thinking of signing up with.

[elxcusado.files.wordpress.com image 500x282]


[elxcusado.files.wordpress.com image 600x507]

[i.pinimg.com image 640x422]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x538]


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone know how to interpret this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x628]

https://twitter.com/CopingMAGA/status/​1331362619396149251


I interpret that as LOL
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: IgG4: dr_blasto: I've never tried to sign up for parler, but have read that they do ask for a LOT more personal info than other social media outlets.

LOL

To be "confirmed" you have to send them a picture of your driver's license.

lol no
Jesus farking Christ, those people are dumb.


And I mean the people who would send a copy of their ID to a dubious website.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: Too soon. They should have let them build up a huge archive of them saying  truly horrible things, all the while leaking to the Dems, then drop the hammer just before midterms.


I'm sure it didn't take long to get enough dirt.
 
