 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Press Leak during COVID update. New Brunswick, the Florida of Canada   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 6:16 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sadly this is not a repeat.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Sadly this is not a repeat.


See, you said "sadly" but what you really should have said is "hilariously".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a pisser

Oh, wait, that's a Britishism isn't it
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Sadly this is not a repeat.


Tim's coffee goes right through you.

So it could be, I'm just not sure if Tim's is in Hackensack.

Let alone the combo of John Player's Specials and Tim's
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What a pisser

Oh, wait, that's a Britishism isn't it


Talking crap is a few threads down.
 
Saber
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Livestream!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Austin Powers' 3 Hour Pee
Youtube PgFDo6G-EO8
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My province's #1 source for news!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But did he wash his hands?  None of that "I was going to use the Covid stuff when I got back here" either.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ogre Piss - Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Youtube KMs3vRUP558
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, unintentional pee audio trifecta in play.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never take yourself off mute, unless you're talking.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Never take yourself off mute, unless you're talking.


I use my Corsair Void Pro wireless headset for work meetings. Microphone up, it's on mute. Microphone down, I can talk. Simple.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Among other things. The Maritimes are not only Canada's South but also it's East and maybe bits of the rest of America as well.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: Among other things. The Maritimes are not only Canada's South but also it's East and maybe bits of the rest of America as well.


Halifax had 37 new cases today. Here's our new set of restrictions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's time to hunker down if we don't want a second wave for Christmas.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.