 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Grouch)   Send an email to the dumpster fire   (hey.science) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 8:04 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of the magic is lost when every single printout has to be grabbed by someone with tongs and chucked into the Dumpster. Your techo Rube Goldberg device sucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They are going to run out of toner quick if everyone keeps printing color pictures of Trump like that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These spinoffs of The Witcher are getting weird.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Some of the magic is lost when every single printout has to be grabbed by someone with tongs and chucked into the Dumpster. Your techo Rube Goldberg device sucks.


This one was better:
Engineer built a robot to burn Trump's tweets
Youtube VlJIPabflbA
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice way to grab a bunch of valid email addresses
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Nice way to grab a bunch of valid email addresses


It's 2020.  If you don't have at least 7 addresses how are you on the internet?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Nobody in Peculiar: Nice way to grab a bunch of valid email addresses

It's 2020.  If you don't have at least 7 addresses how are you on the internet?


I'm on the internet?!?! How the hell did I get here?

/Shoulda made that left turn in Albuquerque
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.