(Phys Org2)   Study shows red light cameras don't reduce accidents or injuries but do waste drivers' time and money   (phys.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If behavior is not changing, that tells me the cost is not high enough. Raise the fines and see what happens.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They don't seem to be having any effect on me at all
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When they installed a red light camera near my office, they also shortened the turn arrow and yellow light times.

Pretty much it's all about revenue and not safety. And the private company that runs it gets most of the revenue.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: If behavior is not changing, that tells me the cost is not high enough. Raise the fines and see what happens.


In Chicago, a red light used to mean "4 more cars!"

That stopped after red light cameras were installed. Most intersections did not have the cameras, but the behavior changed drastically.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: If behavior is not changing, that tells me the cost is not high enough. Raise the fines and see what happens.


They put up a few red light cameras on my commute last year. According to my dashcam the week before they put them up they reduced the yellow light time from five seconds to three seconds. Three seconds a lot of times isn't enough time to safely stop when you're doing 55 in a 55 especially during traffic when there's someone tailgating you.

But yeah, those cameras are totally for public safety and not to line the pockets of city councilmen who approved it.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Honestly? The standard two streets crossing at 90 degrees from each other is extremely inefficient. Roundabouts and diverging diamonds are much better for traffic flow.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the reason most white people hate red light & speed cameras is because they (the cameras) are color blind. There's no white privilege.
 
