(Twitter)   Now you can eat indoors as long as it is outdoors   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at the comments: Karen is right for once.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swear to God, if I were a public health inspector these days I'd be in there swinging an axe like Carrie Nation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The love shack is a little old place where ... we can super-spreader
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... In Through The Outdoors?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can eat indoors as long as it is indoors in your own home away from others, and you wore a mask when picking up the food.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can build in the road now?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sukkos is in september
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the BS that comes with smoking shelters. As soon as you put walls and a door on something with a roof, it becomes "indoors" and you can't allow smoking there.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".


Professional certification just means getting a licensed engineer to do some tests and sign off on the ventilation system. It's not a big deal unless the business has to upgrade their HVAC system to meet the minimum standard.

Would you prefer it if ten air exchanges an hour could be certified by someone without the training to know the difference between 'ACH' and 'achoo'?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You can build in the road now?


Some places are allowing it so that businesses have a better chance at surviving.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".


I wonder if that's behind the surge in single-walled dining igloos....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: BunkyBrewman: Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".

I wonder if that's behind the surge in single-walled dining igloos....
[Fark user image image 260x194]


So it can rain the exhalations of previous diners like inside a tent after a couple of hours?

How is the air exchanged?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jameshamblin: Outdoor dining has gradually escalated into what might reasonably be called a buildings. https://t.co/dTi7bDpg6O


A buildings?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: Tr0mBoNe: You can build in the road now?

Some places are allowing it so that businesses have a better chance at surviving.


Enforcing a mask mandate would also help business survive.  Have the cops take every maskless Karen into the jail.  If they resist, use lethal force, since the Karen might be spewing bio terror weapon nano particles.

Asking people nicely to wear a farking mask has failed.  Time for the governments to use ultra fear.  Bring the pain.  Bring the blood.  The cops are not strangers to lethal force, they just need to change who they use it on.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When country folk look at city folk and think, "They're so stupid," this is what they're thinking of.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I used to dine indoors, I still do, but I used to too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that around here the tents and what not were to increase capacity and didn't count as outside.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: T Baggins: BunkyBrewman: Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".

I wonder if that's behind the surge in single-walled dining igloos....
[Fark user image image 260x194]

So it can rain the exhalations of previous diners like inside a tent after a couple of hours?

How is the air exchanged?


No air exchange needed in northern climates; exhaled condensation will freeze into covidsicles hanging from the ceiling.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: T Baggins: BunkyBrewman: Here in Philly, if the outdoor area has 3 walls or more, the space has to have at least 10 air exchanges an hour.  For good measure, that number has to be certified by a "professional".

I wonder if that's behind the surge in single-walled dining igloos....
[Fark user image image 260x194]

So it can rain the exhalations of previous diners like inside a tent after a couple of hours?

How is the air exchanged?


I read somewhere they were doing it they had to open it after each customer and leave to air out open for 30 minutes. Can't remember where it was.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's next? Hanging landscape posters on the walls and call it outdoors?
 
