 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Old and Busted: Pre-distressed jeans. New Hotness: Pre-distressed luggage   (boingboing.net) divider line
12
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 5:01 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noooo. That is how I identify my bags.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gorilla vs. luggage 1980
Youtube 749iU2Zv1kw
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a market for this? I can probably make more as consultant than I did working for the airlines!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
mermaidinthesand.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/749iU2Zv​1kw]


Slam...slam....slam....slam.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  It takes just one flight, and your luggage will arrive with a distressed look.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got a brand new high end suitcase for a gift a dozen years ago and flew to Seattle. When I got there, the luggage looked a lot worse that what this article shows. The airline, long gone Continental, only offered me one of the used suitcases they had in storage. To this day, I still use it and it has not been dented or dinged in any way. Like a car. If it's a junker, no one's going to touch it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Let's give the airline staff even more reason to not care about the condition of the luggage. "Its already dented, they won't realize we added more!".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tinclockproductions.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [tinclockproductions.com image 613x457]


That's a killer jump.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: steklo: [tinclockproductions.com image 613x457]

That's a killer jump.


an old memory for sure...."Look at OJ jumping over luggage!!!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ive never heard anything more defeatist and unamerican in all my life.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.