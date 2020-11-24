 Skip to content
(CNN)   Even though they make up only 4% of the workforce, a third of the nurses dying of COVID are Filipino   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know about "weird" so much as sad. TFA said Filipino nurses have been heavily recruited over the years and are in roles that tend to be most exposed.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We pay the worst people the most money and the real people we need get nothing. The people who actually keep our lives running need to be treated like the important people that they are. And it's all the "little people", they're the most important ones. The bus driver, the librarian, the person stocking the shelves, the teacher, the nurse.

I'm going to die a grumpy socialist it seems.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is because they work like maniacs is crappy jobs lazier people don't want.
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're running amok!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a pretty horrific statistic. Good thing it's just like a cold or a mild flu. The families of the dead must feel real relief at that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So maybe try out some of those lovely new vaccines on them to see if it protects them as well as it does everyone else.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That's a pretty horrific statistic. Good thing it's just like a cold or a mild flu. The families of the dead must feel real relief at that.


When next summer comes the heat will kill it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, the O is considered masculine. Shouldn't it be FilipinX?

(I just want to hear people talk too fast and mispronounce that)
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, the O is considered masculine. Shouldn't it be FilipinX?

(I just want to hear people talk too fast and mispronounce that)


So fi-li-peen-ex or is fi-li-pinks
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If my well thought out hypothesis is correct, someone from Holland should mate with a Filipino and their kid would be a Hollapiño, thus having supreme immunity!
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barfmaker: We pay the worst people the most money and the real people we need get nothing. The people who actually keep our lives running need to be treated like the important people that they are. And it's all the "little people", they're the most important ones. The bus driver, the librarian, the person stocking the shelves, the teacher, the nurse.

I'm going to die a grumpy socialist it seems.


"The dignity of labor" is a thing that's long needed a big comeback
 
