(BBC-US)   Gen X had The Jerky Boys. Millenials had online catfishing. Today, it's people pretending to be Greta Thunberg and calling world leaders   (bbc.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bX05​d​3PwhI
Towers Of Dub
Youtube MEc8_2NAy4E
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the Jolly Boys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baba Booey!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare you!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.


He got pilots to call in on the game of Thunderbird.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Baker Doctor Who Eurostar spoof - Dead Ringers - BBC comedy impressions
Youtube Q88kt_Vtyl4
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my Cinci Farkers...

Gilbert Gnarley, G-n-a-r-l-e-y.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.


Some of the best Jerky Boy skits, they had people call them too.  The guy pretending to be casting for gameshows, and he told the would-be contestant that Alex Trebek "would be liable to go to commercial break and punch your f*cking jaw loose" is probably the best prank call i've ever heard.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes my wife pretends to be Greta Thunberg and I release greenhouse gasses.  It's a little dark and twisted but it works.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind my previous post. This is much better and more on point.

Doctor Who Calls Tom Baker
Youtube mXBw55h2TjY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: jbc: Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.

Some of the best Jerky Boy skits, they had people call them too.  The guy pretending to be casting for gameshows, and he told the would-be contestant that Alex Trebek "would be liable to go to commercial break and punch your f*cking jaw loose" is probably the best prank call i've ever heard.


Phil did it 5 nights a week, for years.  Live.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.


Jerky Boys got people to call them all the time.

Sorry,but Frank Rizzo was a national god damn treasure.

Tom Mabe took it up a notch and actually pranked telemarketers who called him out of the blue.  Nothing scripted.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello, Greta..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Bean. Subby is a poseur.
http://www.drwebman.com/leroymercer/
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any LA area Farkers remember when Ralph Garman pretended to be Jerry Lewis and ended up talking to Jacques Chirac on the phone about the Iraq war for almost 10 minutes? I wish I could find a clip of the segment but this is the best I could find. (NSFW, swearing and Kevin Smith).

Jerry Lewis Prank Calls the French President
Youtube vApvMKCQbqQ


Jerry ended up suing him.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 300x299]


Where is the garnish and sauce? Whoever cooked that baby needs to go back to culinary school.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
AAAH! MY... MY TOOTH! AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In case Fark crashes that poor guy's server.
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Leroy-Mer​c​er-John-Bean/dp/B000056IIG

John Bean is from Knoxville. The Jerky Boys are Oklahoma shock jocks. They staged what plagiarized and recorded.

John Bean didn't harass randomly...mostly. Local racists and evangelicals were his favored targets.
Thom McCann salesman? He was actually a pretty nice guy.
Too bad.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone needs to call Rudy Giuliani pretending to be her, is all I am saying.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buravirgil: In case Fark crashes that poor guy's server.
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Leroy-Merc​er-John-Bean/dp/B000056IIG

John Bean is from Knoxville. The Jerky Boys are Oklahoma shock jocks. They staged what plagiarized and recorded.

John Bean didn't harass randomly...mostly. Local racists and evangelicals were his favored targets.
Thom McCann salesman? He was actually a pretty nice guy.
Too bad.


The Jerky Boys are from Queens jack ass.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hung out with one of the Jerky Boys at a hotel bar in New York once.  I bought him a bunch of drinks and he had me laughing for a couple of hours straight.

/Was worth the $17 Crown Royals
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

theflatline: jbc: Get out of here with that weak sauce Jerky Boys crap, Subby. Gen X had Phil Hendrie, who is so damn good at trolling he got the chronically gullible to call him. Someone should go Bakersfield chimp on you for that.

Jerky Boys got people to call them all the time.

Sorry,but Frank Rizzo was a national god damn treasure.

Tom Mabe took it up a notch and actually pranked telemarketers who called him out of the blue.  Nothing scripted.



Kentucky chicken feed and Oklahoma plagiarists-- I hate Okie plagiarists.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theflatline: buravirgil: In case Fark crashes that poor guy's server.
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Leroy-Merc​er-John-Bean/dp/B000056IIG

John Bean is from Knoxville. The Jerky Boys are Oklahoma shock jocks. They staged what plagiarized and recorded.

John Bean didn't harass randomly...mostly. Local racists and evangelicals were his favored targets.
Thom McCann salesman? He was actually a pretty nice guy.
Too bad.

The Jerky Boys are from Queens jack ass.


Open your farking ears, jackass!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I recall there was a "Jerky Boys Hotline" that I used to call from my elementary school public phone. I wonder if there was a charge for that I was racking up...
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who ?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theflatline: buravirgil: In case Fark crashes that poor guy's server.
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Leroy-Merc​er-John-Bean/dp/B000056IIG

John Bean is from Knoxville. The Jerky Boys are Oklahoma shock jocks. They staged what plagiarized and recorded.

John Bean didn't harass randomly...mostly. Local racists and evangelicals were his favored targets.
Thom McCann salesman? He was actually a pretty nice guy.
Too bad.

The Jerky Boys are from Queens jack ass.


All their calls to Queens-located businesses made you *think* they were from Queens, when they were seekrit Oklahomans the whole time.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GET ME BRETT WEIR....

my shoes fell off.....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Someone needs to call Rudy Giuliani pretending to be her, is all I am saying.


She's too old for him.
 
