Drunk people are so cute. Except this guy. Even his wife wants him to stop
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dude looks like Norris from The Thing....after he turns into The Thing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That dude looks like Norris from The Thing....after he turns into The Thing.


I was gonna say Bam Margera's uncle that he always farked with.

"He didn't deserve that. Nobody does. I had too much to drink and lost control of my tongue and I said horrible things that I truly regret."

Alcohol does a great job of revealing a person and their true thoughts/motivations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been drunk. I don't fight people. I don't rape people. I don't go all racist. I don't do those things sober either. I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In vino veritas.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been drunk. I don't fight people. I don't rape people. I don't go all racist. I don't do those things sober either. I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.


You gotta add in some Ambien for the full racist experience!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Alcohol doesn't turn you into a racist.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was doing pretty well with the apology until he made excuses for himself ("I was drunk"). When you make excuses, it invalidates the apology.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another case of situational racism.

Also, he looks like a penis. I mean, his head and neck. He looks like a tiny penis wearing a tshirt.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put the passenger on the truth and reconcilliation committe list for a struggle session.  Also, ban him or her or zir from any and all employment and government assistance.  Make people like this suffer, forever.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been drunk. I don't fight people. I don't rape people. I don't go all racist. I don't do those things sober either. I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.


THIS.

When I'm sober, I take problems way too seriously, I laugh at childish jokes, and I secretly worry that my friends don't actually like me.  When I drink - even to the point of excess - I take problems way too seriously, laugh at childish jokes, and secretly worry that my friends don't actually like me... just with slower reflexes and less coordination.  Maybe I'm drinking the wrong alcohol.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, had he kept his mask on while saying racist shiat, maybe no one would have recognized him and he'd still have his job.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'murican renters have rights that vary from state to state. i sincerely doubt this couple could be evicted for a drunken racist rant. 'work at will' exists in most states - employers don't want trainwrecks representing their companies. Merry Christmas, Grinch.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, he looks like a penis. I mean, his head and neck. He looks like a tiny penis wearing a tshirt.


I rarely say this, but I think you need to look for some better looking penises.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor Suspended After Video Shows Her Allegedly Attacking Uber Driver
Youtube s8zvpFhgZUc


There's more idiots out there, of course, including the douche who beat up a driver then sued the driver after he got fired.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: 'murican renters have rights that vary from state to state. i sincerely doubt this couple could be evicted for a drunken racist rant. 'work at will' exists in most states - employers don't want trainwrecks representing their companies. Merry Christmas, Grinch.


IDK if NYC courts are fully open right now. But for a while only some cases that could not be further delayed were accepted. That meant that housing court was closed and you can't get evicted, even if there is enough cause, because your case can't be processed.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually just end up going to bed early when I've had too much to drink. I should ask my wife if I'm screaming racial slurs while heading upstairs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, he looks like a penis. I mean, his head and neck. He looks like a tiny penis wearing a tshirt.

I rarely say this, but I think you need to look for some better looking penises.


I said "tiny penis." I mean, penises come in all shapes and sizes. He's unfortunate in that his head and neck look like a very unimpressive penis.

He probably blames that on drinking, too.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.


Nobody was "canceled".

An apology doesn't right a wrong, it only acknowledges it.

Nobody feels good about some Lyft passenger being a racist asshole.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: JesseL: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Also, he looks like a penis. I mean, his head and neck. He looks like a tiny penis wearing a tshirt.

I rarely say this, but I think you need to look for some better looking penises.

I said "tiny penis." I mean, penises come in all shapes and sizes. He's unfortunate in that his head and neck look like a very unimpressive penis.

He probably blames that on drinking, too.


I just mean that even a small penis generally isn't as fugly as he.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.


The unifying theory behind firing some racist/sexist/homophobic asshole is that if their stupidity makes their employer look bad through their association with the asshole going "viral," they not only have a right to fire the asshole, they'd be stupid not to. People aren't required to continue employing someone who makes the news for something that makes the people they associate with look bad.

Unsurprising that this has to be explained to you. You seem very ... slow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

Nobody was "canceled".

An apology doesn't right a wrong, it only acknowledges it.

Nobody feels good about some Lyft passenger being a racist asshole.


I dont disagree.

Its for the driver to either accept or reject the apology.

But who gives a shiat if you accept it? Or me?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching racist dinks and Karens lose their jobs and have their lives ruined after they go viral is may favourite COVID lockdown guilty pleasure. They deserve every bad thing they have coming to them.😆
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its for the driver to either accept or reject the apology.


Accepting an apology isn't the same as forgiveness.

dothemath: But who gives a shiat if you accept it? Or me?


If you're going to go down that hole, what are you even complaining about?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Watching racist dinks and Karens lose their jobs and have their lives ruined after they go viral is may favourite COVID lockdown guilty pleasure. They deserve every bad thing they have coming to them.😆


This. We so rarely see assholes really get what they deserve (Exhibit A: the last 4 years up until Nov. 3), so when someone does, it's very satisfying.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

The unifying theory behind firing some racist/sexist/homophobic asshole is that if their stupidity makes their employer look bad through their association with the asshole going "viral," they not only have a right to fire the asshole, they'd be stupid not to. People aren't required to continue employing someone who makes the news for something that makes the people they associate with look bad.

Unsurprising that this has to be explained to you. You seem very ... slow.


Sure.
Because this is something the whole country is going to be talking about for years to come.
lol
You probably ruin a whole underwear drawer every time you get a chance to pretend to be racially outraged online.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being drunk just lowers your figurative (and I guess literal in this case) mask to show who you really are under all that self control and societal conditioning.
You know who does not go on racist and abusive rants while drunk? Folks who are not abusive racists.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Put the passenger on the truth and reconcilliation committe list for a struggle session.  Also, ban him or her or zir from any and all employment and government assistance.  Make people like this suffer, forever.


Username doesn't check out?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.


That wasn't an apology, it was an excuse.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Smelly Pirate Hooker: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

The unifying theory behind firing some racist/sexist/homophobic asshole is that if their stupidity makes their employer look bad through their association with the asshole going "viral," they not only have a right to fire the asshole, they'd be stupid not to. People aren't required to continue employing someone who makes the news for something that makes the people they associate with look bad.

Unsurprising that this has to be explained to you. You seem very ... slow.

Sure.
Because this is something the whole country is going to be talking about for years to come.
lol
You probably ruin a whole underwear drawer every time you get a chance to pretend to be racially outraged online.


See? Slow. LOL
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Watching racist dinks and Karens lose their jobs and have their lives ruined after they go viral is may favourite COVID lockdown guilty pleasure. They deserve every bad thing they have coming to them.😆


So much for the tolerant Gaylord.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo:I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.

This just in, alcohol does different things to different people.  People act weird when they're drunk and do things they would never think of doing when they're sober.  When drunk girls start making out with each other, does that make them lesbians?  Some people are angry and start fights when they're drunk.  There are people you would never know just drank a bottle of vodak.  Some people have two drinks and pass out.  Other people start crying over everything.  I know the world would be so much awesomer if everyone reacted the way you do to everything, but everyone is different.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

That wasn't an apology, it was an excuse.


The same thing could be said for any apology you have ever made for any shiatty thing youve ever done.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: I usually just end up going to bed early when I've had too much to drink. I should ask my wife if I'm screaming racial slurs while heading upstairs.


Relax and have another drink or 3, she moans so loud we don't even hear you up there
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

The unifying theory behind firing some racist/sexist/homophobic asshole is that if their stupidity makes their employer look bad through their association with the asshole going "viral," they not only have a right to fire the asshole, they'd be stupid not to. People aren't required to continue employing someone who makes the news for something that makes the people they associate with look bad.

Unsurprising that this has to be explained to you. You seem very ... slow.


Twitter mobs are awesome!  We really should just do away with courts and any sense that people make mistakes.  What's that expression about bridges and sucking one dick?
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: dothemath: Smelly Pirate Hooker: dothemath: It seems like if his offensive words are the reason for his cancellation then his words of apology should be grounds for reinstatement.

There seems to be no unifying theory behind cancel culture other than making white people feel good about themselves.

The unifying theory behind firing some racist/sexist/homophobic asshole is that if their stupidity makes their employer look bad through their association with the asshole going "viral," they not only have a right to fire the asshole, they'd be stupid not to. People aren't required to continue employing someone who makes the news for something that makes the people they associate with look bad.

Unsurprising that this has to be explained to you. You seem very ... slow.

Sure.
Because this is something the whole country is going to be talking about for years to come.
lol
You probably ruin a whole underwear drawer every time you get a chance to pretend to be racially outraged online.

See? Slow. LOL


Do I need to send Life Flight to your location with a roll of paper towels to cram inside your weeping uterus?

My concern is that its torrential flow may short circuit Al Gores internet.

LOLOLOL
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: I've been drunk. I don't fight people. I don't rape people. I don't go all racist. I don't do those things sober either. I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.


You're just not trying hard enough.  Time to step it up.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: Its for the driver to either accept or reject the apology.

Accepting an apology isn't the same as forgiveness.

dothemath: But who gives a shiat if you accept it? Or me?

If you're going to go down that hole, what are you even complaining about?


Well because he (I assume it's a he) needs us to know that he's better than us because of his refusal to condemn a racist piece of shiat.

I mean, we're not stupid enough to agree, but he gets points on some imaginary virtue toteboard by coming on Fark and scolding us for being judgmental and contributing to "cancel culture."
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

akya: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Watching racist dinks and Karens lose their jobs and have their lives ruined after they go viral is may favourite COVID lockdown guilty pleasure. They deserve every bad thing they have coming to them.😆

So much for the tolerant Gaylord.


I'm supposed to be tolerant of racists and bigots?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: AmbassadorBooze: Put the passenger on the truth and reconcilliation committe list for a struggle session.  Also, ban him or her or zir from any and all employment and government assistance.  Make people like this suffer, forever.

Username doesn't check out?


Drunks are not universally racist.  I hate racists, and all racists should be exiled to a prison colony in antartica.  And made to survive on their own.  One of those dry valleys in antartica.  where mumified seals thousands of years old have been found.  Drop them off from a helicopter and say "Good luck fark nut".
 
itchyvelour [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: I've been drunk. I don't fight people. I don't rape people. I don't go all racist. I don't do those things sober either. I never seem to drink the Jekyll/Hyde alcohol potion that supposedly transforms a person into something they are not.


In suddenly super into singing showtunes and designing cosplay outfits for people.

I'm not sure what that says about me but I'm sure it means something.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: akya: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Watching racist dinks and Karens lose their jobs and have their lives ruined after they go viral is may favourite COVID lockdown guilty pleasure. They deserve every bad thing they have coming to them.😆

So much for the tolerant Gaylord.

I'm supposed to be tolerant of racists and bigots?


No, I just liked the phrase "So much for the tolerant Gaylord"

also this:
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/so-muc​h​-for-the-tolerant-left
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: capt.snicklefritz: I usually just end up going to bed early when I've had too much to drink. I should ask my wife if I'm screaming racial slurs while heading upstairs.

Relax and have another drink or 3, she moans so loud we don't even hear you up there


You have excellent taste, I must say.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Fun fact: Alcohol doesn't turn you into a racist.


It may, however, make racist thoughts you've always had but are normally smart enough to not say out loud, to be said out loud.
 
Lafcadio [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whiskey don't make liars, it just makes fools.
- James McMurtry
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: JesseL: dothemath: Its for the driver to either accept or reject the apology.

Accepting an apology isn't the same as forgiveness.

dothemath: But who gives a shiat if you accept it? Or me?

If you're going to go down that hole, what are you even complaining about?

Well because he (I assume it's a he) needs us to know that he's better than us because of his refusal to condemn a racist piece of shiat.

I mean, we're not stupid enough to agree, but he gets points on some imaginary virtue toteboard by coming on Fark and scolding us for being judgmental and contributing to "cancel culture."


There's a big difference between condemning racism and your little twitter mobs, but you knew that.  That feeling of control you get, thinking you made a difference by holding someones mistake over their head is pretty empowering, isn't it?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Another case of situational racism.

Also, he looks like a penis. I mean, his head and neck. He looks like a tiny penis wearing a tshirt.


<checks> No Way!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Farker Soze: AmbassadorBooze: Put the passenger on the truth and reconcilliation committe list for a struggle session.  Also, ban him or her or zir from any and all employment and government assistance.  Make people like this suffer, forever.

Username doesn't check out?

Drunks are not universally racist.  I hate racists, and all racists should be exiled to a prison colony in antartica.  And made to survive on their own.  One of those dry valleys in antartica.  where mumified seals thousands of years old have been found.  Drop them off from a helicopter and say "Good luck fark nut".


Ah, the gunboat diplomacy side of ambasadorship. Good show.
 
