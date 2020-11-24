 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The covid vaccine may just turn thousands into asymptomatic viral spreaders, masks would still be needed to protect others, according to Moderna   (nypost.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1319 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always turn to the New York Post when making decisions about being vaccinated with a product that isn't yet available.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see masks being required for quite some time, even after a vaccine has begun distribution.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, someone who doesn't understand basic math. No, it's the people who don't get the vaccine that will turn people into asymptomatic spreaders.

Don't believe me? You don't have to.

Let's say that 10% of vaccinated people can go on to spread it asymptomatically. Heck, let's say its 20%. We'll also assume that each infected covid carrier will infect 4 other people, I think research puts the real number at 3.something but we'll round up.

If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.

This is strictly decreasing, meaning given time, it would reach zero infected.

The problem is we've been assuming everyone is vaccinated so far, so what if only 90% were?

Again we'd start with 100 infected, but 10%±20‰ of 90‰ = 28% can get infected this time, so rather than reducing the unvaccinated 400 by 80%, we reduce it by 72% to 112 infected. You can immediately see that numbers would rise.

There is hope though, social distancing and masks plus vaccinations can offset the 'idiot rate' but obviously it depends how big that rate is.

But yeah the only way they could become carriers of the vaccine has a 90% effective rate is if a large percentage of anti vaxxers ruin it for everyone.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: I always turn to the New York Post when making decisions about being vaccinated with a product that isn't yet available.


I'm going to wait until The Daily Mail weighs in.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or vampires. Or zombies. Wheeeeeeeeeee!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPost could tell me the goddamn world is ending.

Fark their bullshiat.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?


Remember that it's not just antivax assholes that won't get the shot. Some people have an allergy to something in the formula, and some have immune issues where even the weakened form of the disease the vaccine gives you can kill them. Children of antivaxxers also have a very hard time getting the vaccine - they basically have to do chores for neighbors to get enough money to sneak into a clinic and get the shot, and they don't deserve to die because their parents are dumbasses.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Ah, someone who doesn't understand basic math. No, it's the people who don't get the vaccine that will turn people into asymptomatic spreaders.

Don't believe me? You don't have to.

Let's say that 10% of vaccinated people can go on to spread it asymptomatically. Heck, let's say its 20%. We'll also assume that each infected covid carrier will infect 4 other people, I think research puts the real number at 3.something but we'll round up.

If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.

This is strictly decreasing, meaning given time, it would reach zero infected.

The problem is we've been assuming everyone is vaccinated so far, so what if only 90% were?

Again we'd start with 100 infected, but 10%±20‰ of 90‰ = 28% can get infected this time, so rather than reducing the unvaccinated 400 by 80%, we reduce it by 72% to 112 infected. You can immediately see that numbers would rise.

There is hope though, social distancing and masks plus vaccinations can offset the 'idiot rate' but obviously it depends how big that rate is.

But yeah the only way they could become carriers of the vaccine has a 90% effective rate is if a large percentage of anti vaxxers ruin it for everyone.


The article clearly says while the vaccine will stop you from getting sick....it's not absolutely sure it would stop those with the vaccine from transmitting it still, specifically getting those without a vaccine so that they get sick regardless.

No math needed there, just reading comprehension and basic logic.
 
KiltedBastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: But yeah the only way they could become carriers of the vaccine has a 90% effective rate is when a large percentage of anti vaxxers ruin it for everyone.


FTFY. You know they are going to.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, Moderna hasn't had a decent album since Ray of Light.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I can see masks being required for quite some time, even after a vaccine has begun distribution.


damn skippy. i'll be wearing mask & gloves for a very long time to come. there are just too many loonies that won't get a vaccine even though their life depends on it. screw that, screw them. it's not worth taking a maskless chance.
 
jake3988 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear moronmitter, this is NOT what they said.

Remember when the WHO came out and said 'We don't know if you get lifetime immunity from the virus' and every moron under the sun said 'OMG, THE WHO JUST SAID WE CAN GET REINFECTED.  WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!'?

Yeah, this is exactly the same.

They said they DON'T KNOW yet.

/But if everyone gets vaccinated, it won't really matter.
//Not to mention, not having symptoms can spread it, but it's not nearly as contagious.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?



Well, some people will be unable to get the shot for legitimate reasons.  Those people don't deserve to get sick or die.  Typically that's why everyone else gets vaccinated preventing the vaccinated from getting sick and from spreading it to those that can't be vaccinated.

This may not work that way.  Looks like he's not sure though and they are still waiting for more data.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?

Remember that it's not just antivax assholes that won't get the shot. Some people have an allergy to something in the formula, and some have immune issues where even the weakened form of the disease the vaccine gives you can kill them. Children of antivaxxers also have a very hard time getting the vaccine - they basically have to do chores for neighbors to get enough money to sneak into a clinic and get the shot, and they don't deserve to die because their parents are dumbasses.


We need to run the numbers.  Will more people die if we allow anti vaxxers to have their freedom, or will more people die if we use the military to vaccinate all the unwilling at the point of a gun loaded with depleted uranium rounds?  Logicially we choose the solution that has the smaller number of deaths.  If it means that the antivaxxers and the allergic get the shot and some, but a smaller number of people die, then that is just the cost of doing buisness.  People are going to die no matter what.  The goal is to make the number smaller.  If the math says that the number of deaths is smaller by letting anti vaxxers have their freedom, then great, let them have their freedom.  What ever is the smaller number is the way it should be.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: [and] some have immune issues where even the weakened form of the disease the vaccine gives you can kill them.


Remember that the first two candidates - Pfizer and Moderna - aren't doing the "weakened form of the virus" vaccination trick.  They're using mRNA to basically program the patient's own cells to produce the "spike protein" on the outside of the virus so that the immune system knows how to fight it.  That way the T-cells actually get involved rather than the body just producting a few antibodies and calling it done (which is what usually happens).  The actual SARS-CoV-2 virus is nowhere to be found.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: they don't deserve to die because their parents are dumbasses.


But, if there were no bad parents, there would be no good strip clubs or porn. I'm really torn here.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't  may die? And?



Some of us CAN'T get the vaccine. But thanks for letting me know that my life is still valuable as Schadenfreude fuel.
 
basicstock
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The New York Post should hire Bat Boy to help them with their credibility issue.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?


If we just let it circulate through the population endemically like the flu, even if most people don't get sick, it could eventually mutate into a more vaccine-resistant form.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NYP;DR
 
Juc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not what moderna says at all ya farknuts.
They said there isn't data about the transmissibility yet, that doesn't mean people will spread the virus like crazy when they're vaccinated, and it doesn't mean they won't, it means you can't draw a conclusion at this point in time, unless you're a farknut.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jake3988: Dear moronmitter, this is NOT what they said.

Remember when the WHO came out and said 'We don't know if you get lifetime immunity from the virus' and every moron under the sun said 'OMG, THE WHO JUST SAID WE CAN GET REINFECTED.  WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!'?

Yeah, this is exactly the same.

They said they DON'T KNOW yet.


I suppose that's why the headline said "may".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As dumb as a (NY) Post.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That entire story could have been the name, Issaquah. That's horse bangin country.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't forget the autism spike.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?


Some people have medical conditions that preclude their being able to take the vaccine.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Do I believe that it reduces transmission? Absolutely yes, and I say this because of the science," he added. "But absent proof, I think it's important that we don't change behaviors solely on the basis of vaccination."

The NYPost can kiss my fat ass. Misleading headline, misleading article, and irresponsible anti-covid-vax motivated journalism. Read the above. Getting the vaccine will greatly reduce transmission; it's just that Moderna doesn't have the studies/statistics/etc. to prove it yet. Just because they can't provide proof doesn't mean we should freak out and assume the exact opposite is true.

/As far as continuing to wear a mask, etc., yes, it's important to do that because it is not known precisely how much time it will take after the vaccine is administered before the recipient is fully immune. Takes about a month, give-or-take, last I heard.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
     "Oh, that's inconvenient."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: That entire story could have been the name, Issaquah. That's horse bangin country.


Enumclaw
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: NYP;DR


This.

Stop linking to them farkers.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.


What you're missing is that the current crop of vaccines are not known to provide sterilizing immunity. Without sterilizing immunity, a vaccine will protect you from getting severely sick, but it will not prevent you from exhaling enough virus particles to infect others. Another way of putting this is that herd immunity won't work with these vaccines -- everyone who wants to benefit from them must get vaccinated. Anyone who can't get vaccinated for whatever reason will still be at severe risk of infection even if everyone else in the population has been vaccinated.

It is likely that we we'll need to wait for subsequent generations of vaccines to get sterilizing immunity, if it is indeed possible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh no!
[Sees NYP]
Anyway...
 
Amper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?


"....People with T and B cell immunodeficiencies, such as Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID) or Bruton's agammaglobulinemia, are unable to develop protective immunity following vaccination, so the vaccines would not do them any good. Moreover, some vaccines may threaten the recipient. Live vaccines ... could actually cause the disease it is supposed to prevent in individuals with these types of PI. "

Link
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Xai: If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.

What you're missing is that the current crop of vaccines are not known to provide sterilizing immunity. Without sterilizing immunity, a vaccine will protect you from getting severely sick, but it will not prevent you from exhaling enough virus particles to infect others. Another way of putting this is that herd immunity won't work with these vaccines -- everyone who wants to benefit from them must get vaccinated. Anyone who can't get vaccinated for whatever reason will still be at severe risk of infection even if everyone else in the population has been vaccinated.

It is likely that we we'll need to wait for subsequent generations of vaccines to get sterilizing immunity, if it is indeed possible.


Here's a question then - is someone who is carrying a virus and contagious less likely to spread the virus if he or she is asymptomatic? I'm not asking about whether an asymptomatic carrier can spread the virus at all, but simply whether someone who is asymptomatic is less likely to spread the virus to other people than someone who is coughing and sneezing.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus Fark, we are officially far too stupid to continue.

I hope our successors look back on our mistakes, and try to avoid them.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Amper: Live vaccines ... could actually cause the disease it is supposed to prevent in individuals with these types of PI. "

Link


Thanks for the vaccine fear mongering about coronavirus vaccines, which are not live vaccines.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scary tag? Really?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NomenousQuandary: Scary tag? Really?


Scary, because people will believe this garbage?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Amper: could actually cause the disease it is supposed to prevent in individuals with these types of PI. "


3.141592653589793238462643383279502884​19716939937510582097494459230781640628​620899862
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trerro: Remember that it's not just antivax assholes that won't get the shot


True, but...

trerro: Some people have an allergy to something in the formula


...this group will mostly be made up of people who suddenly thought they were allergic to gluten when gluten-free became a fad...

trerro: some have immune issues where even the weakened form of the disease the vaccine gives you can kill them


...and this group will mostly be made up of people who think they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
 
mjbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the headline is true (IDRTFA) that is really farking bad.  Unlike some assholes that take the "and..." stance, basically stating anyone that doesn't get the vaccine deserves to die, some of realize there are people that CAN'T be vaccinated, but more important is this:  If this is true, everyone that is vaccinated needs to be away from everyone that hasn't been.  That seems like a simple problem, but there aren't going to be enough vaccines for everyone that can get it to get it.  To add to that the most at-risk (who haven't gotten the shots yet) are going to be around the first vaccinated (health care providers).
 
stray_capts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: trerro: edmo: So those who get the shot will stay well and those who don't may die? And?

Remember that it's not just antivax assholes that won't get the shot. Some people have an allergy to something in the formula, and some have immune issues where even the weakened form of the disease the vaccine gives you can kill them. Children of antivaxxers also have a very hard time getting the vaccine - they basically have to do chores for neighbors to get enough money to sneak into a clinic and get the shot, and they don't deserve to die because their parents are dumbasses.

We need to run the numbers.  Will more people die if we allow anti vaxxers to have their freedom, or will more people die if we use the military to vaccinate all the unwilling at the point of a gun loaded with depleted uranium rounds?  Logicially we choose the solution that has the smaller number of deaths.  If it means that the antivaxxers and the allergic get the shot and some, but a smaller number of people die, then that is just the cost of doing buisness.  People are going to die no matter what.  The goal is to make the number smaller.  If the math says that the number of deaths is smaller by letting anti vaxxers have their freedom, then great, let them have their freedom.  What ever is the smaller number is the way it should be.


No.  I'm not sure if you're serious, but we really don't want to live in a world where the military is enforcing laws or health directives.  Also, remember that a large percentage of the population believes very differently than you and the political pendulum tends to swing back and forth.  Never exercise a power you don't want used against you when the political winds shift.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I can see masks being required for quite some time, even after a vaccine has begun distribution.


Yeah pretty much that why pretty much everyone said late next year but most likely early 2022 to drop all health measures. This is not news Fauci has been saying this for six months.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Ah, someone who doesn't understand basic math. No, it's the people who don't get the vaccine that will turn people into asymptomatic spreaders.

Don't believe me? You don't have to.

Let's say that 10% of vaccinated people can go on to spread it asymptomatically. Heck, let's say its 20%. We'll also assume that each infected covid carrier will infect 4 other people, I think research puts the real number at 3.something but we'll round up.

If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.

This is strictly decreasing, meaning given time, it would reach zero infected.

The problem is we've been assuming everyone is vaccinated so far, so what if only 90% were?

Again we'd start with 100 infected, but 10%±20‰ of 90‰ = 28% can get infected this time, so rather than reducing the unvaccinated 400 by 80%, we reduce it by 72% to 112 infected. You can immediately see that numbers would rise.

There is hope though, social distancing and masks plus vaccinations can offset the 'idiot rate' but obviously it depends how big that rate is.

But yeah the only way they could become carriers of the vaccine has a 90% effective rate is if a large percentage of anti vaxxers ruin it for everyone.


Self correcting problem then.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: Here's a question then - is someone who is carrying a virus and contagious less likely to spread the virus if he or she is asymptomatic? I'm not asking about whether an asymptomatic carrier can spread the virus at all, but simply whether someone who is asymptomatic is less likely to spread the virus to other people than someone who is coughing and sneezing.


I don't think anyone knows the answer to that question in adults yet.

Asymptomatic infected children can spread absolutely massive quantities of virus, but that might have more to do with the fact that they're children rather than the fact that they're asymptomatic.

More research is needed before anyone can say with confidence what impact symptom levels and vaccines  will have on transmission rates.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: BizarreMan: I can see masks being required for quite some time, even after a vaccine has begun distribution.

damn skippy. i'll be wearing mask & gloves for a very long time to come. there are just too many loonies that won't get a vaccine even though their life depends on it. screw that, screw them. it's not worth taking a maskless chance.


Except if you are vaccinated the mask is to protect the antivaxxers who ironically won't wear a mask. If this doesn't stop infection (we don't know yet) then you will be an asymptotic individual.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Xai: Ah, someone who doesn't understand basic math. No, it's the people who don't get the vaccine that will turn people into asymptomatic spreaders.

Don't believe me? You don't have to.

Let's say that 10% of vaccinated people can go on to spread it asymptomatically. Heck, let's say its 20%. We'll also assume that each infected covid carrier will infect 4 other people, I think research puts the real number at 3.something but we'll round up.

If we have 100 people and everyone else gets vaccinated, that means they'd normally spread to 400 people, but due to 80% being unable to catch it, only 80 will. Those 80 would normally reach infect, on average, 4 others for a total of 320, but again, 80% are immune, so only 64 would catch it.

This is strictly decreasing, meaning given time, it would reach zero infected.

The problem is we've been assuming everyone is vaccinated so far, so what if only 90% were?

Again we'd start with 100 infected, but 10%±20‰ of 90‰ = 28% can get infected this time, so rather than reducing the unvaccinated 400 by 80%, we reduce it by 72% to 112 infected. You can immediately see that numbers would rise.

There is hope though, social distancing and masks plus vaccinations can offset the 'idiot rate' but obviously it depends how big that rate is.

But yeah the only way they could become carriers of the vaccine has a 90% effective rate is if a large percentage of anti vaxxers ruin it for everyone.

Self correcting problem then.


The antivaxxers not people who are unable to take the shot.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: Ah, someone who doesn't understand basic math. No, it's the people who don't get the vaccine that will turn people into asymptomatic spreaders.


THIS! Also, people in general either don't understand, or more likely don't care that even though THEY may be protected via vaccination they can still spread it.
Parallel reasoning to "Don't care, had sex" meme that we Farkers are so fond of.
I'm NOT talking about anti-vaxxers/maskers. I'm talking about the average person who half asses it.
So, while good news about the vaccines, it's not the be all end all solution everyone will desperately WANT it to be.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.