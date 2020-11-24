 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   Board of Ed member fired for pulling a Frank Drebin on a Zoom meeting   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
47
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was actually feeling sorry for her early on in the article, especially since the people who watched her apparently didn't say anything to her, either while it was happening or afterward. But then I got to this part:

Cogelja made headlines -- and drew widespread condemnation -- last year when she called new state laws that require teaching about LGBTQ history "repugnant."

And now I think she can go fark her worthless self. On the toilet, if she prefers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An exhibitionist eh?
 
Phocas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoops!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HEY! No toobin while zoomin'.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oblig

The Sound of Relief - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube pdE83FX-Mto
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did she sexually assault someone with a concrete dildo?
 
mscleo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Baltimore school meeting where sexual noises were heard still has yet to figure out who was doing it.


Well guess this is her comeuppance for being an ass about the LGBTQ education, this isn't the 50s where you can ignore and arrest them anymore.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mscleo: I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.


Working from home a few years back, on a conference call (audio only) with several other people, colleagues and client. Wife walks in, asks me what I'm doing so I start describing in detail to her about what an idiot each person on the call is. Though I was muted.

Narrator: He was not muted
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't done anything like that yet but I have mumbled a few things not realizing my mic was on about a project or two which unlike everyone else I thought was amusing. Oh well, I told them to hire another developer in case something happen to me and they didn't want to. With the COVID, lack of budget, retirements with no rehires, and work piling up like a Jenga tower I get grouchy now and then though I do very much like to be respectful about it as I can be given the circumstances.
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mscleo: I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.


I have a bad habit of eyerolling and looking at Fark, (mostly because I have a lot of calls with Sales Engineers about the next great IT solution). So I am that guy that is double muted and has tape over his camera.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was it someting like this:

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle: Battleshits
Youtube U_j8A37tO-s
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The dumb thing is, that the host of the zoom meeting can turn other people's cameras off for them.

I've done it for my students before, such as when I notice them getting up to answer the door of thier firm.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nobody filmed it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think she should be removed for her beliefs.

Less so for making an unfortunate video chat mistake.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
if only she had been accosted by a man dressed as a woman she could've used it as  justification for her prejudice.  but as it is, now everyone knows what she looks like when she pees.

oh, and she's jobless in a shiat economy.

shame she was fired for this and not her abhorrent opinions.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was she using the proper bathroom according to the gender on her birf certificate?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He shot up a Shakespeare in the Park production?
 
mjbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She resigned, she wasn't fired, but she was pressured to resign.  People happy about her "firing" seem to be happy about it not because of what she did, but because of her LGBTQ+ stance.

Never heard of her before.  Not as bad as what Toobin did.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sandbar67: mscleo: I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.

Working from home a few years back, on a conference call (audio only) with several other people, colleagues and client. Wife walks in, asks me what I'm doing so I start describing in detail to her about what an idiot each person on the call is. Though I was muted.

Narrator: He was not muted


Oof.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:
And now I think she can go fark her worthless self. On the toilet, if she prefers.

A couple of things surprised me about this article. I live very close to Hackensack. In fact i need to go pick up a pizza there in an hour. I never heard the original uproar about the LGBTQ thing last year. Its a very blue and liberal area, and it isn't something that would typically fly. Hackensack is even more so than its surrounding towns.

I'd like to think that her argument against it was a bit more nuanced than LGBTQ is a bad thing, as most NJ educational debates are, and her opinion wouldn't be representative of the people whom elected her....well....maybe some....but that is another uncomfortable conversation.

I'm going to go dig a little deeper now, but if i had to guess, it was more along the lines of Hackensack is already stretched in educational resources.

Regardless, if by now, you haven't figured out how to use zoom at a meeting, you shouldn't be on a school board.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sandbar67: mscleo: I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.

Working from home a few years back, on a conference call (audio only) with several other people, colleagues and client. Wife walks in, asks me what I'm doing so I start describing in detail to her about what an idiot each person on the call is. Though I was muted.

Narrator: He was not muted


I can't funny this... I can only 'cringe' it and that isn't an option offered here on fark.

/I'm really sorry that happened to you though
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Growing up I thought blondes were the answer.

Now that I'm close to 46 I know that brunettes are where it's at.

It's like you guys have never heard of Bettie and Veronica
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to get her to resign.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Did she sexually assault someone with a concrete dildo?


Fark user imageView Full Size

she sucks in bed. worst. lay. ever.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Want to take a dinghy?"

"No, I took care of that at the press conference."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Board of Ed (O'Neill)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't showing safe sex:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mistakes happen as far as the bathroom incident, there is no reason for her to resign over that.  It just seems like an excuse to push out an undesirable elected official.
 
padraig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She looks like the hate-sink in a movie adaptation of a Stephen King novel. Think "The Myst" or "Tommyknockers".
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LGBT...C? Is that a typo?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok, did a bit of digging, it wasn't very nuanced, so uh....don't let the toilet seat hit her on the way out.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: LGBT...C? Is that a typo?


You don't know.......stand there while i gather a pile of stones. Assuming the other consonants are cool with me doing so, and we checked with the prime numbers that they are at least willing to look the other way.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She wasn't fired, she resigned, as TFA made abundantly clear several times. And not for the embarrassing toilet incident, thought that was probably the final straw, but because she took a stance that offended the PC scolds and they hounded her. There's no greater crime to the self-appointed warriors of wokeness than wrongthink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Staunchly opposed to LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum, thereby directly harming students for whom you are responsible? That's fine.

Unintentionally take a shiat on camera, a thing that literally everyone on the planet does (the shiatting part, not the on-camera part)? GTFOH!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good riddance. The board is obviously better off without her.

You know, a smart person would learn something from this. Something about "judge not lest ye be judged" or maybe that condemning people for something that isn't a choice (like being gay or mistakenly going to the bathroom during a Zoom meeting and having everyone watch you pee or whatever) is wrong, so have some farking compassion. But she probably won't.

She'll probably just whine about "cancel culture" and learn nothing whatsoever. That's how these types usually are.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny queso: if only she had been accosted by a man dressed as a woman she could've used it as  justification for her prejudice.  but as it is, now everyone knows what she looks like when she pees.

oh, and she's jobless in a shiat economy.

shame she was fired for this and not her abhorrent opinions.


She resigned, actually. Hers was an elected position so could not be fired.

"Early Tuesday afternoon, the board announced that the trustees "have received a letter of resignation from Mrs. Frances Cogelja, effective November 24, 2020."
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: She wasn't fired, she resigned, as TFA made abundantly clear several times. And not for the embarrassing toilet incident, thought that was probably the final straw, but because she took a stance that offended the PC scolds and they hounded her. There's no greater crime to the self-appointed warriors of wokeness than wrongthink.

[Fark user image 600x600]


No, she has crap beliefs that, if implemented, could cause injury to kids.

But they should have acknowledged firing her for that and not a bathroom accident.
 
mjbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: She'll probably just whine about "cancel culture" and learn nothing whatsoever. That's how these types usually are.


To be fair she is be "cancelled" for using the bathroom, not her misguided opinions about LGBTQ issues.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: She wasn't fired, she resigned, as TFA made abundantly clear several times. And not for the embarrassing toilet incident, thought that was probably the final straw, but because she took a stance that offended the PC scolds and they hounded her. There's no greater crime to the self-appointed warriors of wokeness than wrongthink.

[Fark user image 600x600]


As someone who lives in the area, she is not representative of the community here.

NJ politics, and especially school board politics are a weird  thing. Especially in a place like Hackensack whish straddles all kinds of demographic lines. Her position is basically the minor leagues of our politics, especially in a place the size of Hackensack, so it isn't uncommon for someone to use it to get their name out there, because she had aspirations of being a state rep or something of that nature.

It certainly doesn't make it right, or her a good person. Reading into it though and knowing how politics work here, i think that was the tack she poorly tried to pull off.

She was right to be called out on it, and was done so by the right people.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Pocket Ninja:
And now I think she can go fark her worthless self. On the toilet, if she prefers.

A couple of things surprised me about this article. I live very close to Hackensack. In fact i need to go pick up a pizza there in an hour. I never heard the original uproar about the LGBTQ thing last year. Its a very blue and liberal area, and it isn't something that would typically fly. Hackensack is even more so than its surrounding towns.

I'd like to think that her argument against it was a bit more nuanced than LGBTQ is a bad thing, as most NJ educational debates are, and her opinion wouldn't be representative of the people whom elected her....well....maybe some....but that is another uncomfortable conversation.

I'm going to go dig a little deeper now, but if i had to guess, it was more along the lines of Hackensack is already stretched in educational resources.

Regardless, if by now, you haven't figured out how to use zoom at a meeting, you shouldn't be on a school board.


FTFA:

"I have every right as a parent to not have my child participate in something that I do not think is suitable as part of a public school curriculum," she said at the time. "I believe conversations having to do with sexuality should be had at home between parents and their children."

So yeah, I guess a little more nuanced than "icky gehys," but does anyone not understand the subtext at this point?
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jjorsett: She wasn't fired, she resigned, as TFA made abundantly clear several times. And not for the embarrassing toilet incident, thought that was probably the final straw, but because she took a stance that offended the PC scolds and they hounded her. There's no greater crime to the self-appointed warriors of wokeness than wrongthink.

[Fark user image 600x600]


So constant pressure for a year didn't get her to resign, until that one unfortunate shiatting incident pushed things past the breaking point.

Sure, Jan.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice Beaver
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Icarus_Rising:

So yeah, I guess a little more nuanced than "icky gehys," but does anyone not understand the subtext at this point?

Read my follow-up. As i said, as someone from the local area, those views aren't representative of ours, and my answer to her would be "if this is a problem you can't expand upon with your kids at home, move"

But i'm also not in her school district. I could appreciate an argument of, "Hey, we have lots of other issues in our school, lets focus on pure academics and work it in at every opportunity where relevant, and highlight the diversity of our community and the many contributions from the cultural groups they come from, the same as we should be doing everything else" and maybe i'd see a bit of a point there.

She didn't have that point. She bucked for name recognition on something she was out of her element on. It caught up with her. Amusingly on the john.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, pics or it didn't happen.  My friend lives in Hackensack and is very involved with the schools there.  She was on Zoom meeting. Most of the meeting was about how quickly they could get rid of her.

The woman is beyond repugnant.  AND she homes schools her kid while serving on the BOE.  Here's a pic.  I believe it is safe for work, but the mods can always delete.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mscleo: I'm constantly checking if my camera is on and if I'm muted or not during zoom meetings. I am so afraid of doing something stupid.


Me, too. Like say something outloud.

/Well isn't that a pisser.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allthesametome: The woman is beyond repugnant.  AND she homes schools her kid while serving on the BOE.  Here's a pic.  I believe it is safe for work, but the mods can always delete.


The worst part of that picture is baseboard heating by the toilet.

YOU KNOW shiat SPLASHES. Who would sign off on that?
 
