 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Chinese residents are terrified to discover their tap water can be set on fire after natural gas was leaked into groundwater   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Many western states already have this ability.

Don't smoke while washing dishes, and don't drink the water
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
欢迎来到宾夕法尼亚州西部
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool. Turn a super soaker into a flamethrower like that!
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be time to add a preburner if you've got a solar still.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here in Australia we have entire rivers on fire

River on fire! Aussies literally set water ablaze near fracking site
Youtube LWFmbEi5miY
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wash and dry dishes at the same time !
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All Chinese government cares about are two things, keeping face, and making money.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bonus:  No need for a separate water heater.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Frackiing is just another Chinese hoax, like Covid, US Elections, Russian collusion, science, logic, math, probability and the Truth.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not a new issue. Underground natural gas storage facilities have been known to do that, especially when their capacity is being determined. This happened in Herscher, Illinois in the 1950s when a storage facility was built.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are they charging them for the gas in the water?  They shouldn't get it for free
 
angryjd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where do they think they are? Pennsylvania?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Frack baby frack!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.