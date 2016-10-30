 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   The Puritans weren't so pure   (theconversation.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving is canceled. What more do you want, article?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, NO SHIAT, Ric Romero!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.


My favorite take on this was a panel from Larry Gonick's "Cartoon History of the Universe".  It shows the stern of the Mayflower on its way over, with two speech balloons:

"Do you think there's religious freedom in the New World?"

(menacingly)  "Give me six months..."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask the Wampanoags.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Plymouth plantation? Chrysler, what an asshole!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Puritans also waged the original War on Christmas:

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/​a​rchive/2013/12/puritan-war-christmas-w​as-best-war-christmas/355705/
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?


DOY - the "April Shower"
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puritans are hypocritical assholes?!  No waiii!!!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A surprise would be fundamentalists who are not molesters and abusers.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An oppressive religious sect was full of terrible people? Where did I put my fainting couch?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while we are at it, the hottentots weren't so hot either.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.


They became persona non grata for political and religious reasons. Insufferably smug and self-righteous, they fled to N. America because no other nation or peoples wanted them around. BTW, I long ago read that punishment for publicly "chafing" oneself simply got you a couple days in jail and an admonishment from a judge.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: while we are at it, the hottentots weren't so hot either.


And Tater-Tots aren't real Tatars
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?


The Pinta. Duh.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: Puritans are hypocritical assholes?!  No waiii!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.


Yup.  The Puritans tried imposing their brand of religious bullshiat on other people, failed and had to run for their lives.   The first lesson we were taught in school about Murican history...the poor persecuted Puritans looking for religious freedom....all a lie....the first of many.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lyford was far from being what Plymouth churchgoers would consider appropriate clergyman material; he was a rapist and a liar.

Contrast with 2020 when those traits are practically mandatory to lead a fundamentalist church.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Ayyyyyyyyyyy
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moar things change....
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.


America is the original Australia.
It's where England sent all it's criminals and undesirables until you guys started a war and declared the place closed.
Then they started shipping to Australia.
I always get a laugh when Americans make joke about Australians coming from criminals.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is the opium of the masses (and sucks asses)
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The more repressive a group appears to be the more crazy shiat is happening behind closed doors. Despite the many attempts by different groups to suppressed it people really like to fark and a bunch of rules aren't going to stop that.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?


In all fairness, I didn't have ancestors in Jamestown...
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?


A classmate's thesis included an analysis of changes made to various historical ship replicas to accommodate modern necessities such as LORAN and toilet facilities.  I got roped into mapping parts of the Susan Constant.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.

America is the original Australia.
It's where England sent all it's criminals and undesirables until you guys started a war and declared the place closed.
Then they started shipping to Australia.
I always get a laugh when Americans make joke about Australians coming from criminals.


Not just England.  Before they sold the Louisiana Purchase France was offering criminals their freedom if they'd marry a prostitute and take her with them to the New World.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So they're the same as the modern evangelicals? The hell you say.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA: The Puritans found this guy skeevy and wouldn't let him be their minister.  In the hearing that ensued, they found that he had committed rape and drove him from their community.

Fark: Goddamn, those Puritans are awful people.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Not just England.  Before they sold the Louisiana Purchase France was offering criminals their freedom if they'd marry a prostitute and take her with them to the New World.


Hold up. Do you get to pick your own prostitute, or do you get assigned one?

It matters.
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: TFA: The Puritans found this guy skeevy and wouldn't let him be their minister.  In the hearing that ensued, they found that he had committed rape and drove him from their community.

Fark: Goddamn, those Puritans are awful people.

Fark: Goddamn, those Puritans are awful people.


The rape would have been fine had he not snitched them out to the Church of England.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?


The first was the mayflower, I'm thinking Roanork but that could be the place they landed at and i know I'm misspelling it.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Puritans are hypocritical assholes?!  No waiii!!!


And when I was a kid in grade school they were being taught as examples of religious freedom, or seeking it.
 
huntercr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The Puritans also waged the original War on Christmas:

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/a​rchive/2013/12/puritan-war-christmas-w​as-best-war-christmas/355705/


You mean because Christmas' only purpose was to get drunk and fight people back then?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: hubiestubert: They were essentially booted from England and HAD to find a new home, because no one wanted them around. And it wasn't for being so good and virtuous that it made other people feel bad.

Yup.  The Puritans tried imposing their brand of religious bullshiat on other people, failed and had to run for their lives.   The first lesson we were taught in school about Murican history...the poor persecuted Puritans looking for religious freedom....all a lie....the first of many.


Also it was about not accepting other views.  At one point they went to Holland which accepted them but they didn't want their children picking up the local language aka no assimilation of any kind.  Funny how many of their descendants today will insist on new comers assimilating to the current culture.
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What wasn't said in this article: The men of his community ostracised him not because he was a rapist but because he threatened their financial backing from the investors back in England.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Puritans exiled Anne Hutchinson because she had the audacity to preach while being a woman. The Puritans were assholes.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Nadie_AZ: Pop quiz: name the ship that brought the pilgrims to America in 1620. Name the ships that brought the english to present day Virginia in 1607. Who knew the second one without having to look it up?

In all fairness, I didn't have ancestors in Jamestown...

In all fairness, I didn't have ancestors in Jamestown...


I had an ancestor just across the Bay, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.  In the course of doing some research on that era, I found transcripts of court cases.  Those people seem to have spent most of their time, when they weren't dying of disease or starvation, swearing petty cases against each other.  Your pig was in my garden, your daughter is spreading gossip, your husband stole my axe, your mother-in-law gave me the stink eye. It was like The Real Biddies of Accomac County.
 
