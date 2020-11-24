 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Need an activity for your four year old's birthday? How about using modelling clay to teach her son about Cesarean births? Or maybe not   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The comments at the end are stupid. Reality is not Santa and happy lands ever after in heaven. Teaching a kid about the real world in a fun way is the best thing that can happen.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and she just haaaAAADDDdddd to include a bumhole.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those articles I really want to click just out of morbid curiosity but just can't do it.
/Forget it Jake, it's the DailyMailOnline
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually love this. It's both extremely weird and amazing at the same time. And it made my wife uncomfortable in ways she could not describe- always a win.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's "the internet" so I'm actually not surprised at the outrage; however, my gut reaction was to say 'I'm surprised at the outrage'.  This actually seems like a good educational activity to do with the kid.  The parent is a physician, so she's qualified on the anatomy and even the basics of a surgery.  She could probably do that with pretty much any part of the body to get the kids engaged in anatomy, science, or even art (building the model with clay).  This feels like the entire backlash is just because it involves the reproductive system.  If she'd had her kid learning about repairing different layers of skin or transplanting a kidney or something with a clay model, people would probably be gushing all around.
 
cookiedough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No different than me growing up reading all my mom's medical books as soon as I could read
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: The comments at the end are stupid. Reality is not Santa and happy lands ever after in heaven. Teaching a kid about the real world in a fun way is the best thing that can happen.


People have knee replacement surgery, do we need to see vid of a doctor using a five pound sledgehammer on a patient's legs to dislodge the old kneecaps.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And that MacDuff, is how you were untimely ripped from your mother's womb"
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another said: 'As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I strongly recommend you to not play a such game with your kids aged 2 to 12. It might traumatize your kid and may also lead children to do the same to their peers. Insane!!!'

Totally agree.  Granted, I didn't actually watch the video but I assume this was a crash emergency C-section where both mom and infant were dying and there was a very poor outcome which would be traumatizing.  I can't believe that biatch did that.

Now had this been just an actual educational activity where a child is learning about the world around them including basic human anatomy and where babies come from, it might stop children from thinking babies are in their mommy's tummy currently being digested.  May actually prevent some trauma.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem.
I encourage this. Science is science.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is where Spiderman comes from.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a better lesson for a group 14 or 15 year olds at a co-ed birthday party.

Most effective after mom demonstrates how she installs a condom on a banana without using her hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: Another said: 'As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I strongly recommend you to not play a such game with your kids aged 2 to 12. It might traumatize your kid and may also lead children to do the same to their peers. Insane!!!'

Totally agree.  Granted, I didn't actually watch the video but I assume this was a crash emergency C-section where both mom and infant were dying and there was a very poor outcome which would be traumatizing.  I can't believe that biatch did that.

Now had this been just an actual educational activity where a child is learning about the world around them including basic human anatomy and where babies come from, it might stop children from thinking babies are in their mommy's tummy currently being digested.  May actually prevent some trauma.


If you didn't actually quote the article I wouldn't believe that you clicked on the link.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't anyone more upset that this four-year-old has a son?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: ...and she just haaaAAADDDdddd to include a bumhole.


Well I guess you are proof of why kids really need this sort of education.

/I'm assuming you think the navel is the butthole
//I didn't watch the video, maybe they flip it over and there is a butthole on the back
///that 2nd picture reminds me of what the doctor did to my wife during natural labor, reached in with two hands and just tore the hole open goatse style
////don't worry, it healed up and the remodeled venue was better than before
 
bfh0417
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assumed Fark would be fine with this. Did the mom dare say the "gender"?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bfh0417: I assumed Fark would be fine with this. Did the mom dare say the "gender"?


I mean, spiderman
 
bababa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: ...and she just haaaAAADDDdddd to include a bumhole.


She didn't include a bumhole. The photos and video only show the front. The indentation nearer the top is the mother's navel.

Instead of a purple balloon being the placenta, it should have been something the kid could eat.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you need a cesaerian section get an obstetrician to do it not a farking dermatologist.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Science, it's what frightens Americans
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sean VasDeferens:

People have knee replacement surgery, do we need to see vid of a doctor using a five pound sledgehammer on a patient's legs to dislodge the old kneecaps.

I confess that I dnrtfa, but that does not seem comparable to what happened in this case.
 
