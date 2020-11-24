 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Coronavirus continues to survive because it can turn into pancakes, or something   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 24 Nov 2020 at 4:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, IHOP certainly does seem like a place where a superspreader might hang out...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wake me up when it can turn into waffles.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who wants a bong rip and the 'rona?
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt that the virus can survive in surfaces in the real world in quantities large enough to infect somebody for more than a few hours at most.  All or almost all transmissions are person to person via bodily fluids, all or almost all airborne.

/this also makes all or almost all "deep cleaning" mere "security theater"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
newstatesman.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daily Mail?
I guess they were right all along, the virus is a hoax.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let me see if I got this straight
It can be transmitted aerobically
It survives on surfaces for days
You can be infectious for weeks and not know it
You can get reinfected too
There are multiple strains going around
It can cause long term damage
And it came out of a Chinese research lab - you know, the only part of this that makes any sense
is the Chinese research lab
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
still no article on how it mutated to spread incredibly fast?

Figure it would be somewhat relevant.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I seriously doubt that the virus can survive in surfaces in the real world in quantities large enough to infect somebody for more than a few hours at most.  All or almost all transmissions are person to person via bodily fluids, all or almost all airborne.

/this also makes all or almost all "deep cleaning" mere "security theater"


^this.  All of the studies I have seen are under laboratory conditions.  The real world is a much different place and most of the evidence seems to point to it being almost always spread though the air.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why I only eat  Chicken and Waffles.


Tapeheads - Roscoe's Chicken 'n' Waffles commercial
Youtube o9dBiw7xfVU
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's part of the established lifecycle, subs.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Your move.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shiat. I've been making pancakes almost every day since the kids have been in remote school. We're boned!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awesome. We knew it lived for days on most surfaces. Now we know how.

Gonzo317: Geotpf: I seriously doubt that the virus can survive in surfaces in the real world in quantities large enough to infect somebody for more than a few hours at most.  All or almost all transmissions are person to person via bodily fluids, all or almost all airborne.

/this also makes all or almost all "deep cleaning" mere "security theater"

^this.  All of the studies I have seen are under laboratory conditions.  The real world is a much different place and most of the evidence seems to point to it being almost always spread though the air.


I have only seen wishful thinking of this sort. I have only seen the most easily debunked reasons given, like the mistaken claim that sunlight destroys the virus, or the virus won't survive in tropical temperatures. There have been no studies that show what destroys the virus in this mythical "real world." This mythical world is especially scary to see put to use in acutarial conversations, since the virus was found to live for at least 9 days in studies of hospital worker's shoes and clothing at the start of the plague. The workers were walking all around the hosptial and outside, at that point, and their only possible point of infection where that info came from was a certain ICU floor.

Look, there is this weird idea that STEM people have, that they can wish for the best result and not test for it. It's ludicrous. It's like saying we are safe because of population density. The stats that have to do with population density are not descriptive of the means of infections. They tell us a different set of information than whether a person is going to be infected, or how they will be infected. Likewise, laboratory studies give us the least number of vectors for a virus to live and travel. The outside world has many more. Therefore, the lab should be our minimal risk evaluation, not our maximum risk evalulation.

We need to treat this disease realistically instead of with wishes, thoughts, and prayers from a second year stats class.

/apologies for any spelling miistales
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I seriously doubt that the virus can survive in surfaces in the real world in quantities large enough to infect somebody for more than a few hours at most.  All or almost all transmissions are person to person via bodily fluids, all or almost all airborne.

/this also makes all or almost all "deep cleaning" mere "security theater"


I would assume that if surface contact is sufficient to spread the virus then we would have seen far more people contracting Covid from mail packages or takeout food.

/My parents are still spraying bleach on the surfaces of their delivered groceries because why the fark not.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: It's part of the established lifecycle, subs.
[Fark user image image 225x300]

[Fark user image image 300x169]

[Fark user image image 226x300]

Your move.


Batter was too runny, oil was too hot, and the person holding the frying pan handle seems to have had a seizure.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aunt Jemima unavailable for com... oh wait, that's right. She doesn't exist anymore. Nevermind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So from all the contact tracing that's been done, how many cases have actually been identified as being fomite-based? A lot of things like surface transmission are theoretically possible but that doesn't mean they really happen, particularly if arriving at the 'theoretically' involves massive viral loads deposited and maintained in idealized lab conditions.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

bummer
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.