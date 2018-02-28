 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 24 is 'mogul' as in: "Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch doesn't show up for board meetings anymore, but only takes calls on his mogul phone"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a mogul may look like.
stillmed.olympic.orgView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am enjoying your commitment to this style of headline, subby.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: What a mogul may look like.
[stillmed.olympic.org image 850x481]


Used in a sentence:

"Soon-to-be former precsident drumpf's legal team face planted on every mogul while losing their legal arguments down a slippery slope"
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When those libs stole my Trump sign, I lost mogul damn mind!"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump is a moguloid.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some Moe's 'll never eat a skunk, but some's Mogul, like Moe the slack jawed yokel"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: What a mogul may look like.
[stillmed.olympic.org image 850x481]


...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urban dictionary went to the opposite end of the spectrum for the word of the day(yeah I know it's a day off).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: What a mogul may look like.
[stillmed.olympic.org image 850x481]


Stupid sexy Flanders.
 
red5ish [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought Mogul was where the Nazgûl lived.
 
nijika
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Mogul phone is like a mobile phone but it only works when you're looking all powerful getting on and off of private jets.  Getting a call?  Better hit the runway because you'll need a retractable staircase within 10 meters to get signal.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.