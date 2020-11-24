 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1859, Charles Darwin's 'On the Origin of Species' was published, causing quite a few furious apes to start flinging poo   (history.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just imagine if Darwin had not studied at Oxford to become an Anglican priest, the furor would have gotten out of hand, and non-denominational "evangelicals" without formal theological training would have branded him an atheist.  They would never go on to claim the only mistake the creator made was to give man a brain, which must be parked outside when church was in session.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funny how anyone that disagrees with it can never point to the part that they disagree with.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's how it happened.

Believe me.  It's true.

Because . . .

Just because . . .

a small mind

went and flung POO.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ridiculous"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Funny how anyone that disagrees with it can never point to the part that they disagree with.


Even funnier to me is that to this day, "cdesign proponentists" still attack Darwin as though he was a religious leader and On the Origin of Species as though it's a revealed religious text, and if they can defeat them then biology has to go back to where it was in 1859.

"Well, Darwin admitted that he couldn't figure out how an eye could have evolved and he was a racist and he didn't know about information stored in DNA and anyway he recanted on his deathbed and therefore evolution is false."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
......and humans have been regressing and de-evolving long before that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The poo is still flying.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've always been amused at people who are offended at the theory that we descended from apes.

Always thought the apes are the ones who should be offended.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've always been amused at people who are offended at the theory that we descended from apes.

Always thought the apes are the ones who should be offended.


We didn't descend from apes, we are apes.

/here we go again...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ook
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've always been amused at people who are offended at the theory that we descended from apes.

Always thought the apes are the ones who should be offended.

We didn't descend from apes, we are apes.

/here we go again...


Sure. (shrug)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everybody do the monkey!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...all those smart-ass folks say we come descended from monkeys!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Science deniers = people who flunked out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ook


OOK OOK!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: KarmicDisaster: ook

OOK OOK!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
