(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1963, Jack Ruby went out for a pastry. Well, a patsy. Eh, close enough   (history.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL one of my favorite t-shirts. No that's not me
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Ruby
Youtube -brixuki1kM
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kenny Rogers & The First Edition - Ruby, dont take your love to town
Youtube IrmZFmfRvUY
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those were very strange days

/I wasn't old yet, but I knew weird when I saw it
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Proof of Russian interference.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ruby Hat of Omar Khayam
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Those were very strange days

/I wasn't old yet, but I knew weird when I saw it


Wasn't a TV watcher yet, but my sister was pissed that they pre-empted the cartoons for it
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to the book depository museum last year. They have the alleged window Oswald shot from blocked off with plexiglass, but an earthcam pointed out overlooking Dealey Plaza, from the same window. There are two X's painted on the roadway indicating both spots where Kennedy was hit. It was kind of wild to see, and then to stand on one of the X's and take a screen cap of the earthcam feed.

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/texas/da​l​las/dealeyplaza/?cam=dealeyplaza

CSB, I know.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I went to the book depository museum last year. They have the alleged window Oswald shot from blocked off with plexiglass, but an earthcam pointed out overlooking Dealey Plaza, from the same window. There are two X's painted on the roadway indicating both spots where Kennedy was hit. It was kind of wild to see, and then to stand on one of the X's and take a screen cap of the earthcam feed.

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/texas/dal​las/dealeyplaza/?cam=dealeyplaza

CSB, I know.


NSFFW
Bill Hicks - JFK Assassination
Youtube jZq6UOiBu_Y
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grew up at Lee Harvey's Ft. Worth address. the Astro in the driveway is what I learned to drive in.
John Armstrong - Francetta Schubert Interview
Youtube IVxa1B2wJjA

/// My attorney grandfather was pals with Jack Ruby. Knew him from one of the strip clubs Jack owned.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The Ruby Hat of Omar Khayam


Ruby yacht.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I went to the book depository museum last year. They have the alleged window Oswald shot from blocked off with plexiglass, but an earthcam pointed out overlooking Dealey Plaza, from the same window. There are two X's painted on the roadway indicating both spots where Kennedy was hit. It was kind of wild to see, and then to stand on one of the X's and take a screen cap of the earthcam feed.

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/texas/dal​las/dealeyplaza/?cam=dealeyplaza

CSB, I know.


I was almost certain you were about to do the Bill Hicks routine:
"I was just in Dallas and you can go to the 6th floor of the book depository. Do you know it's a museum called The Assassination Museum?! I believe it was named that AFTER the assassination - can't be sure of the chronology here.
They have the window set up to look exactly like it did on that day - and its really accurate, y'know, 'cause.... Oswald's not in it."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bet he thought he could dodge those bullets...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: [i.imgur.com image 850x963]


The guy who shopped that claims it only took him 40 minutes. I call BS.
 
