(Al Jazeera)   China slams Pope Francis over book, will no doubt follow up with an ankle lock, a piledriver, or god forbid, a DDT   (aljazeera.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or the dreaded rear admiral!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hope the pope gets a dvda, IMHO. BRB BBQ. FFS.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?


Chyna? She died in 2016.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing like what happened when the Pope went to Mount Olive
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fano: Nothing like what happened when the Pope went to Mount Olive


Well, Popeye was pretty pissed.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And then once he's knocked out, they'll put the snake on him!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?

Chyna? She died in 2016.


But she was going to make a pot for me!
RIP, Shelly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"As Xi Jinping made clear in his April 2016 speech, religion must be made to serve the state's "highest interests" and to support the party and its core values. What that means becomes clear when you see villagers told to replace posters of Jesus with portraits of Xi Jinping. It's a relapse of the autocratic obsession - no two suns in the sky, and no two lords in this land of China."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about a Cleveland Steemer?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark china
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?

Chyna? She died in 2016.


Well, that's pretty hardcore
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This thread is a good excuse to post a Superfly gif

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not DDT!  Think of the ospreays!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I watched a PBS documentary on them. Pretty sober stuff. China is evil.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This thread is a good excuse to post a Superfly gif

[media1.tenor.com image 498x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pffft
That's the Most Illegal Thing I've Seen in the History of Wrestling!
Youtube DU4TDGlbTz8
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"....they are centres intended to provide job training and prevent "terrorism" and religious "extremism"..."

Kinda like a Chinese IKEA.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?


Dude, you are sick
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LewDux: johnny_vegas: This thread is a good excuse to post a Superfly gif

[media1.tenor.com image 498x368] [View Full Size image _x_]

Pffft
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DU4TDGlb​Tz8]


What in the bloody hell is going on there.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"In politics lies are just facts that haven't been told enough and if you don't believe that you will believe that lies are just facts that haven't been told enough"

-The Brain or possibly China
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?

Chyna? She died in 2016.

ongbok: phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?

Dude, you are sick

johnny_vegas: New Rising Sun: phrawgh: Isn't China doing hardcore pR0n now?

Chyna? She died in 2016.

Well, that's pretty hardcore


I guess I don't keep up with rastlin'. Sooo,  No more boom-boom for this baby-san.
 
bosca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
China, after initially denying the existence of the facilities, says they are centres intended to provide job training and prevent "terrorism" and religious "extremism" - on a voluntary basis.

Ah yes, it's well-known that youths who've started down the path of religious extremism are highly prone to heading off to voluntary concentration camps for sterilization and loyalty instruction.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Fark china


That's a lot of people.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
China doesn't have a very good history with Abrahamic religions and politics. For instance, the Taiping Rebellion killed 30 million people. I'm not defending the Chinese gov't but it might help to understand why Western religions are persecuted so severely in China. That and godless communism, of course.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Vtimlin: Fark china

That's a lot of people.


Shhhhhh......it's good to set goals.
 
