(Al Jazeera)   China accuses 'dangerous' US of 'creating chaos' in Asia, apparently unconcerned about the chaos we're creating pretty much everywhere else   (aljazeera.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That "chaos"? Not letting China have everything they claim is theirs, including the Spratly Islands and Taiwan.
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Democracy has arrived!
Youtube wrybuo14FJs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Both Xi and Trump can get proper farked by tigers. Kim and Putin too. Let's throw Johnson into the mix.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, because we built a manmade island military base using highly suspect documents to support our claim to the territory.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We've got our own chaos to deal with.  We're too busy to export it right now
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
China: Stop causing chaos!
Translation: You're not doing what we want.

Oh no! Anyway.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a more diplomatic approach to China

Count on it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the few things Trump got right was telling China to get farked, though I wish it were possible to do more about Hong Kong.
 
