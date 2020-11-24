 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Wonderstuff, The Rave-Ups, Fashiøn, and Nick Heyward. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #168. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jó estét. Remélem, hogy mindenki jól van és készen áll a remek zenére
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Jó estét. Remélem, hogy mindenki jól van és készen áll a remek zenére


what is this i don't even
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Jó estét. Remélem, hogy mindenki jól van és készen áll a remek zenére


készen állok
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
KUCI...

Lol

/I'm a child
 
