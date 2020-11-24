 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In a first, a former San Francisco Police officer, who shot a black man from the passenger side of his patrol car in 2017, was charged with homicide Monday. Bail is set for a whopping $1000   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 3:26 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he got charged.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he appears in court, who cares?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was he a scrub?

Maybe he didnt want none.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guarantee he walks.  This is America.  He should get life.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Was he a scrub?

Maybe he didnt want none.


Jump behind the bush when they see me driving
By, hangin' out the window
And my Magnum takin' out some puto's
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system."

Ha!  He didn't know how his body camera worked.  Imagine how quickly we could clean this country up if every cop was shackled to a camera to ensure they behaved like human beings.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Buttforce: "Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system."

Ha!  He didn't know how his body camera worked.  Imagine how quickly we could clean this country up if every cop was shackled to a camera to ensure they behaved like human beings.


Every cop?  Why stop there?
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Buttforce: "Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system."

Ha!  He didn't know how his body camera worked.  Imagine how quickly we could clean this country up if every cop was shackled to a camera to ensure they behaved like human beings.


On the one hand, I'd really like to know if the post-shooting statement made by the officer contradicted the video.  On the other hand, I'm lazy and don't want to spend time and effort on the googles.  Anyone know?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if you want to be a cop, you should have to live in prison for a year, so they know what it's like
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cash bail is on the way out in California.    It's not supposed to be punitive anyhow.   They figure this guy will show.

"For many years, the highest ranks of SFPD have rewarded officer involved shootings by awarding medals of valor when an officer shoots and kills a community member, particularly Black, Latino, and Asian American community members, and even when an internal affairs investigation is pending," Chan explained.

Shoot an attractive and successful African-American and get a medal!   Beats dollars for collars every day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ricky Schroeder is on it!
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SomeAmerican: Buttforce: "Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system."

Ha!  He didn't know how his body camera worked.  Imagine how quickly we could clean this country up if every cop was shackled to a camera to ensure they behaved like human beings.

Every cop?  Why stop there?


Because society is already recorded by individuals with cell phones every minute of every day

And oh yeah, cops need to be held to a higher standard as they are there to serve and protect, not to be violent thugs who don't follow the motto they willingly signed up for.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.