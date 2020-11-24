 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bragadous playboy socialite turns up at wedding with six pregnant women in his entourage, claims he's the dad of all six kids. Probably won't be bragging so much after he's paying for all his noodle dipping (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


Because they grew up being teased about how they'll never find someone and here they are finding and knocking up six people
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bragadous?  I thought he died at the end of Gladiator
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Williams Uchemba arrived with six pregnant women and was charged with littering.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


The hardest thirty seconds of that guy's life.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking Trump.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my job I work with the garnishment dept a lot, this one time they were talking about a guy that had 6 kids from 6 different women and the last three kids were all born within a month of each other. When they have the court hearings they always have to space them out because if they have them after each other there is trouble in the halls when the moms fight it out.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


Nah we just drinking not thinking
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


The actual act of knocking a woman up is easy. On the other hand, convincing a woman to let you knock her up is often more of a challenge. Granted there's plenty of dumb bints that will let almost anyone impregnate them, but they often don't have many options in regards to boyfriends. Convincing 6 attractive women to let him knock them all up at once is pretty impressive actually, even for Nigeria.

As far as Child support, Google says he gets custody but no money from the women. I have no idea how true that is...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Sisqo is still doing things these days
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


Well, that is assuming this isn't a publicity ploy for him and the ladies. Quite possible this is nothing more than PR for attention, and he isn't the father of any of the kids. He just found 6 reasonably attractive ladies that were pregnant and said, "Here's some money."
 
suze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A circus of fail.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


Condoms are such complicated devices to use that a real genius knows to ignore them altogether?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


Yep, you got it.
This guy is basically a benchmark for your average heterosexual man.
We are all like that.

Does anyone have a tuna I could borrow? I need to fark something.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


I knew a guy who once said (paraphrasing) that you don't know if you're a real man until you've knocked up a woman.  Worse, he said it in front of his then-pregnant wife.

It was such a weird remark that I didn't fully process how weird it was until they divorced a few years later.

I feel sorry for their kid.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!

Yep, you got it.
This guy is basically a benchmark for your average heterosexual man.
We are all like that.

Does anyone have a tuna I could borrow? I need to fark something.


Oh, dear.  The straights are at it again.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The elite have access to the women and you don't was kind of standard operating procedure in much of the world back in the day.

Having gangs of young males with no access to women running around didn't turn out to be the best strategy

which was a big motivator for relatively recent the one man one woman ideal

and it's why the promise of 72 virgins in heaven is powerful for young males in certain countries
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


This. I never understood why people invite drama into their lives when they could simply...not.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


it's the best THEY can do.

\still pretty awful
\\take your wins where you find them?
\\\what are those chicks thinking?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: At my job I work with the garnishment dept a lot, this one time they were talking about a guy that had 6 kids from 6 different women and the last three kids were all born within a month of each other. When they have the court hearings they always have to space them out because if they have them after each other there is trouble in the halls when the moms fight it out.


Happens more than you might think.   Back when I did this kind of work 20 years ago Then there was the guy that we just cleared a whole day for in family court once every couple of months because he had at least 20 active CS cases and it was just easier that way.  My favorite was the ex-NBA player whose baby momma's got smart and teamed up to track him to Italy where he was playing under an assumed name (IIRC he was being investigated for Murder around the same time (late 90's)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


If he had done more pulling off, he wouldn't be in this situation.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's just trying his best to live out his Genghis Khan fantasy
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zepillin: The elite have access to the women and you don't was kind of standard operating procedure in much of the world back in the day.


Having gangs of young males with no access to women running around didn't turn out to be the best strategy

which was a big motivator for relatively recent the one man one woman ideal

and it's why the promise of 72 virgins in heaven is powerful for young males in certain countries

Was a great way to create an Army back in the day.  If they won? great they got access to someone else's women, if they died? Well, less competition for you
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah the issues arose when they were just hanging out and and there was no raping and pillaging to keep them entertained
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!

Yep, you got it.
This guy is basically a benchmark for your average heterosexual man.
We are all like that.

Does anyone have a tuna I could borrow? I need to fark something.


I've lost count of the conversations I've had with uncles, aunts, cousins and siblings which always go the same way:

'I hate them. I wish they were dead. They're awful, they're the worst person on earth. They're the reason I'm unhappy!'

'Well, DTMFA. Leave his/her ass.'

'b-b-b-but children! You're not a parent, so you don't underSTAND.'

Well, why'd you farking knock her up/get knocked up then? What do you want me to say, 'put it back?'
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: \\\what are those chicks thinking?


I've known a few women whose only goal in life was to have a big family.  Nothing else mattered to them, except insofar as it helped or hindered their goal of having a big family.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean...if this kind of family arrangement works for them, fine by me. If anything, I'm just mildly impressed he's taking responsibility for all of them rather than staunchly insisting they're not his and refusing paternity tests.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


Nah, mostly we sit around wondering if it was really a woman on the other side of the glory hole
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we all agree that along with the asshole in the article, subby is an illiterate idiot?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I mean...if this kind of family arrangement works for them, fine by me. If anything, I'm just mildly impressed he's taking responsibility for all of them rather than staunchly insisting they're not his and refusing paternity tests.


I didn't see that anywhere in the article.
 
freetomato
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have no idea who William Uchemba is, so I googled him and today I learned that the bbc has a section written in pidgin.

My out-of-control-sperm-donor story revolves around one guy I met while briefly working in HR for a third party logistics company, a union shop.  One guy had 5 kids by 4 different women, all seeking child support and health insurance for the kids. Dude didn't even PAY for his health insurance and he had to be told to get his kids on his policy. He also had full medical and dental, but had a golden grill hiding some kind of dental horror that you could smell across the room.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Law and Order: SVU" already covered this story.  Spoiler alert: it ends up with John Stamos looking "like he ate a bomb."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Herr Morgenstern: I mean...if this kind of family arrangement works for them, fine by me. If anything, I'm just mildly impressed he's taking responsibility for all of them rather than staunchly insisting they're not his and refusing paternity tests.

I didn't see that anywhere in the article.


I mean that he's saying they're his instead of outright denying it, which is rare. "Responsibility" as in paying for stuff? Hell if I know.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bragadous playboy socialite turns up at wedding with six pregnant women in his entourage, claims he's the dad of all six kids

Isn't he supposed to be self-isolating in Number 10?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will go to my grave wondering why dumb guys think, knocking up a woman is some kind of magical feat, that only the best of the best can pull off.


I agree.  You read  stories by men on literotica, and it's a major part of a lot of guy's fantasies.  Some of them even get up on knocking up and then bailing on women in their fantasies.

Getting a girl pregnant is the worst part of sex.  Well, with the exception of getting an STD.  Sure there are times where you might want to do that, like if you really want to have a child, but it is neither as life destroying for women, nor life affirming for men as masogynist seem to think it is.  It is just a stage of life, and unless you stick around and actually help raise the child, an empty accomplishment.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
why a brother wants to dress like a character in a 70's blaxploitation flick is beyond my comprehension.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Byno: Bragadous?  I thought he died at the end of Gladiator


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirMadness: What I imagine straight people must be like:

Here's a crazy, completely off-the-wall cartoon character that I should run away from, arms flailing, screaming hysterically. I know! Let's get knocked up and tie ourselves to each other for a lifetime! Brilliant!


Fair enough, your imagination is yours.
You don't want to know how we mentally stereotype you though. You'd be upset, likely spend an hour mincing about.

Every employed straight man has banged a woman who was perceptibly disappointed when he wrapped his junk up. CS is at least half a grift at higher income levels.

Remember when they wanted to make lying about birth control 'rape'. They dropped that idea when they realized how many woman's prisons they'd have to build.
 
