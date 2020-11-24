 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Salon owner who opened during lockdown hit with fines totalling £17,000. But she's not going to pay them, explaining that she 'doesn't consent to the fines' while quoting the Magna carta. Yeah, good luck with that   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
59
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 11:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?  The cruise ship lines would be in there, but they're too busy still removing all the bodies they hid, plus there are skilled trades needed to maintain seagoing vessels.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said Maga Carta for a second.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a British version of a "sovereign citizen", eh?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: I thought it said Maga Carta for a second.

Manga

Carta. It basically says that Hiroshi must save Michiko from the nobles so he can reclaim his birthright and put the evil Watanabe syndicate away for good. Ganbatte ne!!
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I thought it said Maga Carta for a second.


It did till the libs put an "n" in there, because they want America to Never be great again.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: So, a British version of a "sovereign citizen", eh?


Sovereign (Period).  King John re-enactor.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?


In the form of a question....

"Who are business owners who could easily lose their business and their income due to the shutdown? "
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
King John certainly didn't follow the rules of the Magna Carta, and he signed it...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somehow I was expected someone crazier looking.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
THAT UNION JACK HAS A FRINGE!


Ah.  Oh well.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read that as saloon owner, and had a lot of sympathy at first because saloons have been on hard times since the 90s.

1890s that is.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I do not consent".

I see the UK has its own sovereign citizen movement.
The first time I heard such a thing was from a Scottish engineer working in Lousiana, urging me to stop paying federal income taxes because they are "voluntary". I don't know if he brought his derp across the pond or picked it up in 'Merica.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: King John certainly didn't follow the rules of the Magna Carta, and he signed it...


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Approves
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You won't be earning a living at all after the bureaucracy is finished with you.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't consent to Jennifer Lawrence ignoring my advances but it doesn't work that way in dating, either.

/seriously Jen, a restraining order?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 615x409]

Somehow I was expected someone crazier looking.


Afaik (I'm actually a dual citizen with UK - but know very little about Brit politics) the magna carta is still relevant today (a few parts of it) or has been incorporated or referenced in modern law.

However I've also heard that people (usually self represented) will reference it and get laughed out of court.  But of course take that with a grain of salt.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?  The cruise ship lines would be in there, but they're too busy still removing all the bodies they hid, plus there are skilled trades needed to maintain seagoing vessels.


Because they never got an education to hold any kind of desk job, rent on the storefront is due, and they're desperate?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?

In the form of a question....

"Who are business owners who could easily lose their business and their income due to the shutdown? "


Yeah, these are usually sole proprietors, and it's not like those skills are transferrable to anything else.

You go to beauty school, learn to cut, dye, curl, etc.  That's all you know.  You can't go into construction.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Join us later this year or early next one when the lady gets arrested trying to prevent court appointed officers from seizing assets in lieu of the debt. At least then she will get state apointed legal representation to explain to her how this shiat works in reality.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: SpectroBoy: BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?

In the form of a question....

"Who are business owners who could easily lose their business and their income due to the shutdown? "

Yeah, these are usually sole proprietors, and it's not like those skills are transferrable to anything else.

You go to beauty school, learn to cut, dye, curl, etc.  That's all you know.  You can't go into construction.


Not to be a dick, but almost anyone can be a construction laborer.  Of course there's plenty of skilled trades, but labor is labor.

That said, small business should be getting a lot more help from the govt.  A lot more help so that shiat like this doesn't happen.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Geotpf: So, a British version of a "sovereign citizen", eh?

Sovereign (Period).  King John re-enactor.


Difficulty: England has no problem with separating sovereign heads from their associated bodies.

Checkmate!
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?  The cruise ship lines would be in there, but they're too busy still removing all the bodies they hid, plus there are skilled trades needed to maintain seagoing vessels.

Because they never got an education to hold any kind of desk job, rent on the storefront is due, and they're desperate?


I'm not excusing bad behavior, but don't diminish the importance of the skilled trades.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know this is frustrating to Brits but it is enormously helpful for me to know that this kinda of nonsense is not uniquely American.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: SpectroBoy: BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?

In the form of a question....

"Who are business owners who could easily lose their business and their income due to the shutdown? "

Yeah, these are usually sole proprietors, and it's not like those skills are transferrable to anything else.

You go to beauty school, learn to cut, dye, curl, etc.  That's all you know.  You can't go into construction.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's now up to £27,000. At this point she's essentially pot-committed, and just has to hope the council will eventually decide they're never going to collect anything and give up
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they (Trump and the idiots who work for him.) hadn't slow walked this pandemic, we wouldn't be in this situation.  If we had slammed the door shut starting in February  (early, when Trump knew it was coming), Trump would still be President because we would have largely stopped the pandemic.  The shutdown would have lasted maybe 3 months and would have ended in May, but here we are because Trump's a bonehead.  He blew his own re-election because he was worried about being re-elected!

But, instead, he's a big fat loser because he thought he was so damn smart.

Not to mention the 200,000 plus who undoubtedly died needlessly because Trump's an incompetent boob.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: THAT UNION JACK HAS A FRINGE!


Ah.  Oh well.


It's a flag when on land. Of course I don't know where the salon is, or even if it exists.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does she have fringe on her flag?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Does she have fringe on her flag?


Wouldn't mind taking a look, tbh.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Toss her in jaol, seize her assets and auction them off. Any proceeds over and above her fines can be given to her upon her release from prison.
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*jail...
 
dascott
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Does she have fringe on her flag?


I will investigate her fringe.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?  The cruise ship lines would be in there, but they're too busy still removing all the bodies they hid, plus there are skilled trades needed to maintain seagoing vessels.


My cousin married a Q anon salon owner felon.

He got banned from Twitter or Facebook and uses her account now.

I use neither, so I forget which.
 
dascott
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: rnatalie: Does she have fringe on her flag?

Wouldn't mind taking a look, tbh.


/queues up
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 615x409]

Somehow I was expected someone crazier looking.


Look up a little more.  It's in the eyes.  You can see it there, lurking.
 
phedex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Does she have fringe on her flag?


Basil Marceaux for TN Governor OFFICIAL CAMPAIN AD
Youtube fnx-SqMYknI
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EL EM: IRestoreFurniture: THAT UNION JACK HAS A FRINGE!


Ah.  Oh well.

It's a flag when on land. Of course I don't know where the salon is, or even if it exists.


Ha, I didn't know that but according to wikipedia that claim is disputed.
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners?  The cruise ship lines would be in there, but they're too busy still removing all the bodies they hid, plus there are skilled trades needed to maintain seagoing vessels.


Because you random idiot can pretty easily open up a bar or a salon. Larger companies are less likely to pull this shiat because they have more people to answer to and care somewhat about PR and fines.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it always Salon owners, gym owners, bar owners


Easy targets.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Magna Carta only applied to barons. Are you a baron, ma'am?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: Toss her in jaol, seize her assets and auction them off. Any proceeds over and above her fines can be given to her upon her release from prison.


It's the UK- you were closer the first time.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: wage0048: Toss her in jaol, seize her assets and auction them off. Any proceeds over and above her fines can be given to her upon her release from prison.

It's the UK- you were closer the first time.


Isn't it spelled jaol in like, old timey london?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phedex: rnatalie: Does she have fringe on her flag?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fnx-SqMY​knI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

"According to the Hamilton County Criminal Court of Tennessee, Marceaux has been the defendant in 19 criminal cases. Many of the cases were concerning misdemeanor traffic violations. According to court records, in 7 of the 19 cases, Marceaux was found not guilty by reason of insanity
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wage0048: *jail...


Gaol also acceptable.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: xxBirdMadGirlxx: wage0048: Toss her in jaol, seize her assets and auction them off. Any proceeds over and above her fines can be given to her upon her release from prison.

It's the UK- you were closer the first time.

Isn't it spelled jaol in like, old timey london?


Gaol. You know the old saying "Two countries separated by a common language."
 
advex101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 615x409]

Somehow I was expected someone crazier looking.


She definitely has the crazy eyes.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, a Freeman-on-the-land. Or a freewoman, I guess, in this case. Just as bonkers as the Sov Cits, but less focused on fringed flags and less likely to shoot cops at a traffic stop.

Probably partly home grown madness, and partly imported insanity.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 615x409]

Somehow I was expected someone crazier looking.

Afaik (I'm actually a dual citizen with UK - but know very little about Brit politics) the magna carta is still relevant today (a few parts of it) or has been incorporated or referenced in modern law.

However I've also heard that people (usually self represented) will reference it and get laughed out of court.  But of course take that with a grain of salt.


It ends up being The Magna Carter, As Amended by Subsequent Laws. It has no primacy over over, later laws.

Those subsequent laws being things like the fines in the emergency shutdown legislation.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
£27,000, subby.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.