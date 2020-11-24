 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Not just now millions of starving giant rats   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an easy solution as to how to get rid of starving rats on an island.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they have lots of toy soldiers to fight them.

And chocolates.

Good quality chocolate is fatal to mice and rats as it is to dogs and cats. Kill your little mousies with kindness.
 
Willy-Pete23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chew! Devour!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But enough about your mother-in-law.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great, another sci-fi horror movie plot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A good time to have a cat or a dog.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would have gone with: Millions of starving giant rats could invade British homes this Christmas. Rodents too
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now if Loren Culp had used this in his campaign against Inslee, he might have gotten a few more votes and not lost the election by 545,000.

Instead, he went for the "law and order" vote because some ONE died on Capitol Hill in Seattle.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson - Ben
Youtube A0LiYT1tXhA
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: I would have gone with: Millions of starving giant rats could invade British homes this Christmas. Rodents too


I would have went with "hungry" rather than "starving".
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Starving rodents of unusual size? I don't believe they exist - fake news!

/gets devoured by ROTUSes
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".


It probably isn't. Copy editors are by and far a thing of the past.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Release the giant cats!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have seen this before, it always ends up with frozen gorillas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Michael Jackson-Ben]


Ok that reference really took me by surprise. Congratulations in obscurity *thumbs up*
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

It probably isn't. Copy editors are by and far a thing of the past.


It's true. Looked up that one years ago.

/frmr ed
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm more afraid of the giant Muslim spiders.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It could be worse.  It could be ants

Aunt Infestation - GEICO Insurance
Youtube 0uZ7PG3YPuM
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: xxBirdMadGirlxx: akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

It probably isn't. Copy editors are by and far a thing of the past.

It's true. Looked up that one years ago.

/frmr ed


Well, it is true - something new every day.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw a lil farkin mouse last week when I woke up in the middle of the night , I put out traditional traps with peanut butter on and the lil bastards licked it all off with out setting off the trap,, 2 times , So far.
I put American cheese on the other  2 of the traps and burned it on with a bic lighter and so far none touched it , Damn it.
First time in 15 years since I saw a mouse in the house.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know a guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: I saw a lil farkin mouse last week when I woke up in the middle of the night , I put out traditional traps with peanut butter on and the lil bastards licked it all off with out setting off the trap,, 2 times , So far.
I put American cheese on the other  2 of the traps and burned it on with a bic lighter and so far none touched it , Damn it.
First time in 15 years since I saw a mouse in the house.


Allow me to recommend bacon rind wrapped around the weight plate- or whatever the trigger is called? That and a dab of peanut butter has been my go-to for years.

And - obviously- be careful with trap placement if you have pets.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".


Titbit? In a story about hungry rats, that's really gross. Somebody needs to apologise to me, in British.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".


titbits sounds like what's left after catastrophic bra failure.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
.

Lambskincoat: akya: FTH:The hungry rodents are desperate to come in to our homes as the lockdown means they have been unable to feast on titbits from pubs and restaurants as they are closed

I did not know "titbit" was british for "tidbit".

Titbit? In a story about hungry rats, that's really gross. Somebody needs to apologise to me, in British.


Well, they could have used "feast on naughty bits from pubs",which I approve of and confess to dabble in.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This sounds like a dire rat situation.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: I know a guy...

[Fark user image 554x495]


Did you try giving him a cookie?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I must be missing something because no one else has commented on the awkward headline.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.