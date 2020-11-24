 Skip to content
"My professor is absolutely too pure for this world"
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the best Thanksgivings I ever had was when a girlfriend and I hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for stranded international students during college in our modest apartment.

It was a long time ago but as I remember it about seven guests made it and everyone brought a dish that they remembered from their childhood celebrations.  I can't for my life remember anyone's name but I remember a great meal, a lot of laughs, and that all the other countries represented got so sloppy that we pretty much solidified the Muslim guy from Omani's belief that sobriety was probably the right spiritual lifestyle choice.

Happy (Zoom or alternate remote video-sharing app to maintain proper social distancing) Thanksgiving, everyone!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out, when they say you are too pure for this world.... it means they are planning to remove you from it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bless her and her family. and bless all you Farkers. xoxo
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A shame it ended in a bloody brawl and several deportations and jail sentences.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is news?  Almost every place I've worked has had somebody in the company do this "Orphan Thanksgiving" dinner.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice find subby, thanks!  What a wonderful person!
When I was in the Navy my wife and I would offer to host shipmates who were going to be alone over Thanksgiving..... I was the recipient of someone's similar gesture when I was younger.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
COVID superspreader.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
article: 'the tweet had nearly 900,000 likes'

That's a lot of likes... and a lot of dinners.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This.

One of the best parts of grad school was International Thanksgiving. Everyone brings something that's important to them and that represents them, and everyone talks openly about what they're thankful for.

You know, the kind of thing that America stands for at its best, or some stupid shiat like that
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is a truly kind woman.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of my best Thanksgivings was when my gf and I were invited by a friend last minute to a college kids' apartment for an impromptu communal party for anyone who didn't have plans (and we didn't). Most of the people there were college students from China (my friend's girlfriend was one of them). And let me tell you they made some of the BEST authentic chinese food I've ever had. Totally awesome and memorable holiday.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Watch out, when they say you are too pure for this world.... it means they are planning to remove you from it.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
