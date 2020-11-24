 Skip to content
(CNN)   CDC committee told not-so-good news about the Covid vaccine, the side effects are going to be no "walk in the park" for a lot of people   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get an annual flu shot and depending on the year, it generally leaves me with a sore arm and dragging ass for a day.

This will be no different, but possibly a little worse, but the upside is you will be able to start resuming normal life activities sooner than later.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care I'll take it anyway. Small price to pay for immunity to this thing.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. "Hey Znuh, you almost died twice, your urine was black, you couldn't move to go to the bathroom, and you couldn't breathe for four weeks."

Would you prefer to go through the above, or have mild symptoms that take you down a peg for a day or two?

Had I been given the choice? Vaccine in a New York Minute. Think the side effects are bad? They're nothing compared to doing it the hard way. Oh yeah! You don't need to type up a will with the vaccine, whereas when I went into ICU, I wrote my will the night before. 

Fun times, fun times.......that have given me PTSD, depression, screaming anxiety and forever paranoia that I'm going to 'go back' to the hospital and die there. 

It's nowhere near as bad as going through COVID, for real. 

Don't go through COVID. Get Vaccinated.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The side effects of covid are death.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll point out that it was totally possible to have no virus and no vaccine, just look at new Zealand.

If you're ever thinking about unpleasant side effects, think that this choice was forced upon us by the pro disease members of our society.
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, well, by all means throw the vaccine in the trash and let's continue spreading a virus that kills and cripples people.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Znuh: Fun times, fun times.......that have given me PTSD, depression, screaming anxiety and forever paranoia that I'm going to 'go back' to the hospital and die there.


Thankfully you're on the good side of the dirt after all that.  Take cheer in knowing you can still enjoy bacon, and booze, and Fark.

Well, two out of three ain't bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't care.  I'm taking it.  My sisters family just got over it.  She said it sucked.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh noes! Mild body aches and a slight fever. That or possibly death or as of yet unknown long-term health effects.

Decisions decisions.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: I'll point out that it was totally possible to have no virus and no vaccine, just look at new Zealand.

If you're ever thinking about unpleasant side effects, think that this choice was forced upon us by the pro disease members of our society.


As long as you like your society to lock down on a moment's notice when it shows up from a cargo delivery.  In other words, it's possible but not long term sustainable.

If you do like some predictability in your life and not being locked in your house for weeks or months on end, a vaccine is necessary.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the key here is that this will give the antivaxxers and other tin foil hat lunatics all the reason they need to run around screaming that the vaccine is actual the virus.  or the vaccine is poisoning people.  or whatever insanity they just read on parler that morning.  and thus resist taking it b/c freedumb.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Oh noes! Mild body aches and a slight fever. That or possibly death or as of yet unknown long-term health effects.

Decisions decisions.


Has anybody asked Jennie McCarthy what she thinks?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?


We won't know for quite some time.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: I'll point out that it was totally possible to have no virus and no vaccine, just look at new Zealand.

If you're ever thinking about unpleasant side effects, think that this choice was forced upon us by the pro disease members of our society.


Key word: "was". If NZ stays isolated from the rest of the world forever, sure, they won't need a vaccine.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"These are immune responses, so if you feel something after vaccination, you should expect to feel that. And when you do, it's normal that you have some arm soreness or some fatigue or some body aches or even some fever,"

ARM SORENESS?!? FATIGUE?!? BODY ACHES...and FEVER?!?  OMG!!!!11!! That's it. Fark it. No way in hell. No vaccine for me. After that God-awful description of the debilitating side-effects, I'll take my chances with COVID. There's no way a ventilator in an over-crowded ICU unit could feel any worse.

/sarcasm, of course
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Xai: I'll point out that it was totally possible to have no virus and no vaccine, just look at new Zealand.

If you're ever thinking about unpleasant side effects, think that this choice was forced upon us by the pro disease members of our society.

As long as you like your society to lock down on a moment's notice when it shows up from a cargo delivery.  In other words, it's possible but not long term sustainable.

If you do like some predictability in your life and not being locked in your house for weeks or months on end, a vaccine is necessary.


its possible to have a vaccine AND still have constant outbreaks of the virus too.
and i'd bet you real money that we're the country thats going to prove it.  the same country that was doing a bang up job of bringing back 'eradicated' diseases like rubella and smallpox before this all started.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: FarkMeAmadeus: Oh noes! Mild body aches and a slight fever. That or possibly death or as of yet unknown long-term health effects.

Decisions decisions.

Has anybody asked Jennie McCarthy what she thinks?


Dr. McCarthy to you...
 
indylaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?


Obviously no one knows. Are we supposed to wait 10 years before anyone outside the study is allowed to receive it? Or do we monitor the test group and advise people to get booster shots if it turns out to be necessary?
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the case with some vaccines already on the market anyway.  I've administered at least a few hundred doses of Shingrix and always give people a heads up that they might be stuck in bed for a day or two with flu-like symptoms.  Most people say that's an easy sacrifice to make to avoid a case of shingles.  I expect a similar attitude will prevail for whatever Covid vaccine becomes widely available first.  Of course some people will never get it no matter what, and there's nothing you can tell them to change their minds.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Oh noes! Mild body aches and a slight fever. That or possibly death or as of yet unknown long-term health effects.

Decisions decisions.


This
 
tinyarena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember when we laughed at "President Two-Weeks?"
It takes about two years and millions of applications to test any vaccine.
And this one will be no different.
Sorry
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scary tag? really?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I. Do. Not. Care.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?


How exactly do you suggest we learn this?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was more or less thinking it would be a needle in the arm, so no walking in a park isn't a surprise.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I won't be first in line, but I'll get the vaccine. Flu shot this year gave me a couple of days where I felt like I was getting the flu, but that is still better than a full blown flu. From what I've heard, a couple days of side effects are better than the alternative.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?

How exactly do you suggest we learn this?


Great Scott! Do you know what this means?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Xai: I'll point out that it was totally possible to have no virus and no vaccine, just look at new Zealand.

If you're ever thinking about unpleasant side effects, think that this choice was forced upon us by the pro disease members of our society.

Key word: "was". If NZ stays isolated from the rest of the world forever, sure, they won't need a vaccine.


Never let facts get in the way of some snarky posts, eh...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: The side effects of covid are death.


For some, much like the Flu or frequent uncontrollable diarrhea.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oliver said the CDC has been looking at various surveys on attitudes and noted that anywhere between 40% and 80% of those surveyed said they'd be willing to get vaccinated.

Nurses were also a concern. One survey showed that while nurses agreed vaccines were likely to be safe and effective, only 34% would voluntarily get vaccinated, Oliver said.

Huh. What's the deal, nurses?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I get an annual flu shot and depending on the year, it generally leaves me with a sore arm and dragging ass for a day.

This will be no different, but possibly a little worse, but the upside is you will be able to start resuming normal life activities sooner than later.


Thank you doctor.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: dildo tontine: Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?

How exactly do you suggest we learn this?

Great Scott! Do you know what this means?


Ask the crazy haired scientist or the kid in the life preserver?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actually, there's a point here because I've seen too many people fark this up, many of them well meaning, educated folks. Many of them doctors/nurses. And every time they do this, the anti-vaxxer crusade gets a new member.

Vaccine supporter: "Vaccines don't make you sick."
Random person: Gets vaccine. Feels sick the next day. "THAT MOTHERFARKER LIED TO ME."
Vaccine supporter: "You weren't sick, you just had a reaction."
Random person: "I KNOW WHEN I FARKING FEEL SICK, YOU LYING ASSHOLE. I'M NEVER BELIEVING YOU AGAIN!"

And, a new anti-vaxxer was born, and another COVID-19 vector remains in the world.

You tell them that they may feel sick the next day, that this is a normal reaction to the vaccine because it's activating the immune system, and a lot of what we call 'feeling sick' is the immune system jumping into high response. If you felt sick after you got the vaccine, you add "I felt sick, some people don't, but some do. If it last more than 48 hours, call me."

DO NOT call it a reaction.
DO NOT call it a side effect.

Tell them the truth in words they understand.

Because when you call it a reaction (it is in NO WAY a side effect, it is the direct effect of activating the immune system) people remember than you lied to them. To them, they felt sick. You tell them "you may feel sick" and they'll think "The doctor warned me about this...I better take it easy today." You tell them "you might have a reaction" they're going to be "fark it made me SICK. THOSE BASTARDS."

Stop it. Just stop it.

It is not a side effect. This is the direct effect of activating the immune system.
It is, in fact, a reaction, but most people, unlike us, think technically correct is the worst form of correct.

Be honest in words they understand. "You may feel sick for a day or two." And they'll come back and say "Yeah, that kinda kicked my ass last month" and you can reassure them and give them the second dose and guess what? One less vector in the world. One more person who understands the power of vaccines.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NomenousQuandary: Scary tag? really?


Have to keep fear alive.  Pushing articles like this is only going to cause more people to put off getting the vaccine.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?

How exactly do you suggest we learn this?


Maybe Obama can let us borrow his time machine for a bit?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
well, fark. I see an issue. If it's a two-step vaccine, a whole ton of people won't come back for step 2. Inconvenience, that's good enough, I didn't feel good, I don't have time... Then the virus is going to do what viruses do - mutate. And we'll go though this shiat all over again.

No, really - I'm fun at parties! Please invite me - I'm not always gloom and doom.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Don't care I'll take it anyway. Small price to pay for immunity to this thing.


I'm seeing nothing about not having to continue cover your face holes if you get this. So, what's it for?

I'm sorry about all those with inferior immune systems.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The death rate from COVID-19 has been holding steady at ~ 1.7% of confirmed cases for about four months now... meaning if 1m people are confirmed to have COVID-19 this week, then 17k people will die three weeks from now of it.  Used to be much worse, then treatment improved, but that plateaued.

And herd immunity requires about 60% of the population be infected.  So herd immunity would result in the death of 1% (60% * 1.7%) of America... over 3m people.

And that's what's going to happen if we can't convince people to get their shots.  We'll just keep marching slowly but inevitably towards that 3m number.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ravage: Have we heard any estimates or reports on how long the vaccines are expected to work? 6 months? 10 years? Lifetime? No one has a clue?


Nobody knows. Based on SARS-1 and natural infections from earlier in the year, I'd guess several months of antibodies at a high enough level to prevent an infection + many years of protective immunity (i.e. you could catch it again but the immune system would have T cells and memory B cells to shut it down before it progressed to a severe disease).
 
houginator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife has had nasty adverse vaccine reactions in the past (and has a family history of adverse reactions), and will likely delay getting this one till we have a much better idea of what the long term side effects are.

To help mitigate the risk to people like her, I'll happily line up for the first available batch.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good reason for a national standard for vacation days. People need time off to deal with shiat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I get an annual flu shot and depending on the year, it generally leaves me with a sore arm and dragging ass for a day.


My dog drags her ass some days.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after they get a coronavirus vaccine

I feel a little unwell after looking at the results of the recent election--but that won't stop me from voting again.  I can only hope that it will dissuade the red-hats, the anti-vaxers, and theanti-maskers.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Saw my doctor yesterday for my annual turn my head and cough appointment. He said all the data he has seen on the potential vaccines make it sound like the side effects will feel like a 2 day hangover. He said since you are originally from Wisconsin, I assume you know this feeling.

/he's not wrong
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think it depends on which park, and what time of day/night you go there.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait. Similar side affects that I usually get from the flu vaccine?  Ill take 'a day not feeling 100%' for a covid vaccine, Alex. Hell, ill even throw in a day or 2 of PTO.

Waitaminute.
Alex?
Alex?!!
Dammit. RIP.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Actually, there's a point here because I've seen too many people fark this up, many of them well meaning, educated folks. Many of them doctors/nurses. And every time they do this, the anti-vaxxer crusade gets a new member.

Vaccine supporter: "Vaccines don't make you sick."
Random person: Gets vaccine. Feels sick the next day. "THAT MOTHERFARKER LIED TO ME."
Vaccine supporter: "You weren't sick, you just had a reaction."
Random person: "I KNOW WHEN I FARKING FEEL SICK, YOU LYING ASSHOLE. I'M NEVER BELIEVING YOU AGAIN!"

And, a new anti-vaxxer was born, and another COVID-19 vector remains in the world.

You tell them that they may feel sick the next day, that this is a normal reaction to the vaccine because it's activating the immune system, and a lot of what we call 'feeling sick' is the immune system jumping into high response. If you felt sick after you got the vaccine, you add "I felt sick, some people don't, but some do. If it last more than 48 hours, call me."

DO NOT call it a reaction.
DO NOT call it a side effect.

Tell them the truth in words they understand.

Because when you call it a reaction (it is in NO WAY a side effect, it is the direct effect of activating the immune system) people remember than you lied to them. To them, they felt sick. You tell them "you may feel sick" and they'll think "The doctor warned me about this...I better take it easy today." You tell them "you might have a reaction" they're going to be "fark it made me SICK. THOSE BASTARDS."

Stop it. Just stop it.

It is not a side effect. This is the direct effect of activating the immune system.
It is, in fact, a reaction, but most people, unlike us, think technically correct is the worst form of correct.

Be honest in words they understand. "You may feel sick for a day or two." And they'll come back and say "Yeah, that kinda kicked my ass last month" and you can reassure them and give them the second dose and guess what? One less vector in the world. One more person who understands th ...


(actual explanation ive used on many people)
its like a fake virus.  it might make you fake sick cause thats what your body does when it sees a virus.  but since its fake its a lot easier to beat.  it will ONLY be the first day or two of being sick while your body is confused and then its over b/c its not real.  it can't get worse like a real virus thats multiplying and attacking you.  but once your body has training against the example virus (swear to god ive used shooting range metaphors here and seen the light come on) then it knows what to do against the real one.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Oliver said the CDC has been looking at various surveys on attitudes and noted that anywhere between 40% and 80% of those surveyed said they'd be willing to get vaccinated.

Nurses were also a concern. One survey showed that while nurses agreed vaccines were likely to be safe and effective, only 34% would voluntarily get vaccinated, Oliver said.

Huh. What's the deal, nurses?


They know the risk.
Look, Fauci is doing a job for the government
The same government that will send your ass to war
They just want this to be over
I know you do too
But you better ask an independent, qualified, epidemiologist
I did
 
