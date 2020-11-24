 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Major PPE factory shuts down after 2,500 catch the Rona. No word if PPE was involved   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: Ironic  
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Started in the QC department
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gloves. Should have produced face masks
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Started in the QC department


QC?  No, either management or HR.  They never wear PPE.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you know me.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we should have our stuff produced in China or Best Korea, Nobody with the Vid there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a Trump visit. Or maybe Pence.

Just to be on the safe side, shut down EVERYTHING.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Madagascar has a few uninhabited islands it is not using for spectacular biodiversity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: This is why we should have our stuff produced in China or Best Korea, Nobody with the Vid there.


If I have a son, I mean to name him Random. Random Event Brantgoose.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't find the PPE tape.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
top glove, bottom drawer
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess those masks didn't help.

DRTFA
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Yeah, you know me.


Someone should do a O.P.P cover. Maybe Weird Al can get involved.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Joe Stapler: Yeah, you know me.

Someone should do a O.P.P cover. Maybe Weird Al can get involved.


Sounds like the factory was listening to Disturbed instead. . .
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those after work 2500 person orgies are all fun and games until everyone has the same disease
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"living conditions" is the creepy of TFA. evidently these people are in forced 'company store' living conditions while the owner is one of the wealthiest in his nation.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

