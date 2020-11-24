 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   If you want a Peloton you're going to have to waitaton   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 24 Nov 2020 at 10:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember last year when the Farkiverse opined Peloton was reaching peak sales because there wouldn't be enough people willing to blow big bucks. Looks like there are.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Nobody buys Peloton because they're always sold out."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But my wife is fat now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember last year when the Farkiverse opined Peloton was reaching peak sales because there wouldn't be enough people willing to blow big bucks. Looks like there are.


How were we supposed to know the lengths they would go to to keep people shut inside, away form the gym?  Not many companies will engineer a pandemic to boost sales.  That takes real vision.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not many companies will engineer a pandemic to boost sales.  That takes real vision.


Actually, now that you bring it up....

brb, gotta check infowars.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How am I going to masturbate to the female instructors now?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Marcus Aurelius: Not many companies will engineer a pandemic to boost sales.  That takes real vision.

Actually, now that you bring it up....

brb, gotta check infowars.


Another coup for the Fitness Industrial Complex in their war against fatasses!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are lots of alternatives that work with the Peloton app. I know a few people with Pelotons and they always say the classes are the best part, well you can get them on the app and use a bunch of other spin bikes. The only thing missing is the "leaderboards", so I guess if you're a super competitive type, that'll suck.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Buy a bowflex or Schwinn, same quality and doesn't marry you to the Peloton app (which is a really good app).


Fark user imageView Full Size


Jess King, my favorite instructor, because she's got so much....talent.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get outside and shovel
 
phedex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Try getting a set of ironmaster dumbells.  For months they have been sold out, with a small amount of stock coming in every 6 weeks or so.  you sign up for a lottery on their website where if you get drawn, you can order a set.  I bet all of these companies are kicking themselves for not having an easier distribution model after this year.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ordered a couch in August. Still waiting, and they are saying MAYBE by mid December instead of the original mid-October estimate.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
50 bucks, I will show up to your house with this bad boy a bullhorn and  a disco ball and yell at you for an hour to to faster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How am I going to masturbate to the female instructors now?


I keep hearing about these instructors but I can't find any videos online.  For research purposes, of course...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Buy a bowflex or Schwinn, same quality and doesn't marry you to the Peloton app (which is a really good app).


[Fark user image 298x390]

Jess King, my favorite instructor, because she's got so much....talent.


I'll take that and a box of Emma Lovewell.

To go please.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember last year when the Farkiverse opined Peloton was reaching peak sales because there wouldn't be enough people willing to blow big bucks. Looks like there are.


Pandemic = state change.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Peloton bike is not a great bike. You are much better off getting a better spin bike and getting the Peloton app. The app is actually cheaper if you don't have their bike. You can get a better bike cheaper.
Their classes aren't that great. My wife is a spin instructor and is consistently disappointed by their instructors.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I figure at some point she's going to off herself, and her Peloton will go on Craig's List.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People sure are in a hurry for something they'll just stow away in their garage.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grokca: But my wife is fat now.


Does she weighaton?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I remember last year when the Farkiverse opined Peloton was reaching peak sales because there wouldn't be enough people willing to blow big bucks. Looks like there are.
How were we supposed to know the lengths they would go to to keep people shut inside, away form the gym?  Not many companies will engineer a pandemic to boost sales.  That takes real vision.


No, it's been in the works for some time now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's funny how everybody just seems to be going along with it, like a bunch of......just following each other off a cliff, like a bunch......I can't even think of a word.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Ordered a couch in August. Still waiting, and they are saying MAYBE by mid December instead of the original mid-October estimate.


BRB, programming Peleton-like porn app where you have VR sex on branded couches that the porn stars are using when they film. The couch could be free but you have to subscribe for the disposable plastic sheeting.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I looked into one when a coworker raved about it. Bike is marked up 200-300%, and you are supposed to get a subscription for $39 a month. Norditrak was less than half the cost. You can find the bike Peloton rebrands for $600-900. At least it looks +90% the same. Norditrak ones are very similar. The difference between the various bikes I looked at was the screen and maybe accessories. My neighbor got a Peloton earlier this year. He offered to let me try it out, but I don't have cycling shoes right now.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.