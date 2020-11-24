 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Go 30 and you're cited for speeding; go 20 and you're cited for blocking traffic. Well played, British cops   (wirralglobe.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done by the same group?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember a TV newsmagazine segment from the 1990s. A reporter was riding along with a Virginia trooper. He pulled over a confused German visitor for speeding. Speed limit probably 55 when it would have been 75+ back home. So the driver crawled off well below the speed limit and was immediately pulled over again for an even bigger ticket.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's meant to be cumulative
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scheduling issues for stuff isn't new.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local constabulary described the signage as rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe it's meant to be cumulative


Got it!  So, 50 it is!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I remember a TV newsmagazine segment from the 1990s. A reporter was riding along with a Virginia trooper. He pulled over a confused German visitor for speeding. Speed limit probably 55 when it would have been 75+ back home. So the driver crawled off well below the speed limit and was immediately pulled over again for an even bigger ticket.


CSB:

A few years back, one of my coworkers from the UK happened to be in the US for training. He got pulled over for something like 70 in a 55.

Cop, upon seeing his UK drivers license: You probably confused miles per hour for kilometers, didn't you?

Coworker (able to suppress his initial urge to correct that since UK uses MPH for speed limits AND, if it was KMH that would mean he would be driving far more slowly than the posting: Uh...Yes, officer, I guess I just forgot.

Cop: Well.....let this be a warning - keep your eye on your speed and don't let me catch you again.

/CSB
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add them and go 50 or multiply and go 600.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: ZAZ: I remember a TV newsmagazine segment from the 1990s. A reporter was riding along with a Virginia trooper. He pulled over a confused German visitor for speeding. Speed limit probably 55 when it would have been 75+ back home. So the driver crawled off well below the speed limit and was immediately pulled over again for an even bigger ticket.

CSB:

A few years back, one of my coworkers from the UK happened to be in the US for training. He got pulled over for something like 70 in a 55.

Cop, upon seeing his UK drivers license: You probably confused miles per hour for kilometers, didn't you?

Coworker (able to suppress his initial urge to correct that since UK uses MPH for speed limits AND, if it was KMH that would mean he would be driving far more slowly than the posting: Uh...Yes, officer, I guess I just forgot.

Cop: Well.....let this be a warning - keep your eye on your speed and don't let me catch you again.

/CSB


Legitimately done this in reverse. Was back home in Ireland for a friends wedding and hadn't driven in Ireland for years. Anyway, an empty motorway, signs saying 100, and my brothers car which only had mph on the speedo.

I started to panic when the Nissan Micra tried to shake itself to pieces at about 90

/nice road that
//took a long time to get to that speed and didn't see a single other car (I would have realised as I pinged past them that I was confused somewhere)
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speeding is not a crime
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you better not complain about it either.

https://www.thenewspaper.com/news/09/​9​31.asp

UK: Man Fined $142 for Flipping Off Speed Camera
Essex, UK police ticket a non-speeding driver who flipped off a speed camera.

thenewspaper.comView Full Size

Essex, UK police on Sunday issued an £80 (US $142) ticket to Simon Thompson, 41, for the crime of raising his middle finger in the direction of a speed camera. At the time, Thompson was traveling at less than 30 MPH -- well within the road's speed limit. Two police officers arrived at Thompson's door just thirty minutes after the incident and charged him with violating the Public Order Act of 1984.

"This shows the police have got their priorities completely wrong," Thompson told The Sun newspaper. "A teacher gets attacked by thugs and by the time the police get there they've all scarpered. Yet they pursue me to my own front door for making a gesture at an inanimate object."

Essex Police defended their actions saying, "The man received the fine because he was seen to gesture several times to officers operating a mobile speed camera in an obscene and offensive way."

Earlier this month, the Cupar Sheriff Court in Fife, Scotland upheld a £90 fine and one-year driving ban against a man who made a defiant gesture toward a speed camera.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the little pins broke off my speedometer
sometimes if im not watching carefully it goes all the way around and im going way faster than i thought i was

honest, officer.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad subby is bad. Signage has chuff all to do with the police and the article doesn't even mention the police
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm no expert but...: Bad subby is bad. Signage has chuff all to do with the police and the article doesn't even mention the police


They learned the hard way when they mentioned the war.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Essex, UK police on Sunday issued an £80 (US $142) ticket to Simon Thompson, 41, for the crime of raising his middle finger in the direction of a speed camera. At the time, Thompson was traveling at less than 30 MPH -- well within the road's speed limit. Two police officers arrived at Thompson's door just thirty minutes after the incident and charged him with violating the Public Order Act of 1984.


In my salad days, I was driving thru a construction zone in commuter traffic the day before a holiday. Traffic was bumper to bumper creeping along. The car behind me would drop back three or four car lengths and then surge to within a few inches of my rear bumper. Repeatedly. Finally, he pulled to the lane next to me, gave me a dirty look, and tried to pull back over on top of me. I signed my displeasure with a common hand gesture. It was an unmarked cruiser.

I got a ticket for going too slow stating that there was no traffic or construction. Got thrown out of court when I challenged it.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On one hand, if two signs effectively tell you a speed limit at the "same time", I think legally the lower speed applies.

On the other hand, the 30 is slightly after the 20, so, it could be construed as "after" it.   (only barely though).
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Speeding is not a crime



I have a GED in law from FARK University, here's some legal advice:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Atlanta we got dynamic speed limit signs on parts of the 285 perimeter going around the city.  For a while they were posting different speed limits on signs across from each other.

The joke of course is that the speed limit in Atlanta is determined by the speed of the car in front of you.  Sometimes it's 90, sometimes it's 0.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cheron: FLMountainMan: Essex, UK police on Sunday issued an £80 (US $142) ticket to Simon Thompson, 41, for the crime of raising his middle finger in the direction of a speed camera. At the time, Thompson was traveling at less than 30 MPH -- well within the road's speed limit. Two police officers arrived at Thompson's door just thirty minutes after the incident and charged him with violating the Public Order Act of 1984.

In my salad days, I was driving thru a construction zone in commuter traffic the day before a holiday. Traffic was bumper to bumper creeping along. The car behind me would drop back three or four car lengths and then surge to within a few inches of my rear bumper. Repeatedly. Finally, he pulled to the lane next to me, gave me a dirty look, and tried to pull back over on top of me. I signed my displeasure with a common hand gesture. It was an unmarked cruiser.

I got a ticket for going too slow stating that there was no traffic or construction. Got thrown out of court when I challenged it.


The one time I flicked off a cop and he could see it, he just laughed and flicked me off too.  I wound up laughing too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dafug? Mph, other stuff is metric.
How is the distance from here to Penistown posted?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Cheron: FLMountainMan: Essex, UK police on Sunday issued an £80 (US $142) ticket to Simon Thompson, 41, for the crime of raising his middle finger in the direction of a speed camera. At the time, Thompson was traveling at less than 30 MPH -- well within the road's speed limit. Two police officers arrived at Thompson's door just thirty minutes after the incident and charged him with violating the Public Order Act of 1984.

In my salad days, I was driving thru a construction zone in commuter traffic the day before a holiday. Traffic was bumper to bumper creeping along. The car behind me would drop back three or four car lengths and then surge to within a few inches of my rear bumper. Repeatedly. Finally, he pulled to the lane next to me, gave me a dirty look, and tried to pull back over on top of me. I signed my displeasure with a common hand gesture. It was an unmarked cruiser.

I got a ticket for going too slow stating that there was no traffic or construction. Got thrown out of court when I challenged it.

The one time I flicked off a cop and he could see it, he just laughed and flicked me off too.  I wound up laughing too.


I'm not even kidding: that's good police work.
 
mjbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: The local constabulary described the signage as rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.


Were any dustbins knocked over by hooligans?

//Think I got it right.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The one time I flicked off a cop and he could see it, he just laughed and flicked me off too. I wound up laughing too.



The term is "flipped off", not "flicked off".


Yes, some people say "flicked off". Those people are wrong and bad and should feel bad.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.