Alien-like tentacles bursting out of dead praying mantis is here for you to start your nightmare early today
38
posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 11:35 PM



38 Comments
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.


Beats a Strepsiptera infection, I guess.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.

Beats a Strepsiptera infection, I guess.


True, though I clicked half-expecting some manner of Cordyceps.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.


So this is a nope Good to know before I clicked
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Marcus Aurelius: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.

Beats a Strepsiptera infection, I guess.

True, though I clicked half-expecting some manner of Cordyceps.


No power in the 'Verse- not love nor money- can get me to Google any of those.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horsehair worms/gordian worms. These are common in cockroaches around here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
since that dude is chinese, i assume he is going to eat it
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my fetish!
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: since that dude is chinese, i assume he is going to eat it


That's not Chinese
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cultured: Horsehair worms/gordian worms. These are common in cockroaches around here.


I was wondering if there was a way to make cockroaches worse!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's noodles, Michael.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Cultured: Horsehair worms/gordian worms. These are common in cockroaches around here.

I was wondering if there was a way to make cockroaches worse!


Those things can even infest spiders if I'm not mistaken.
 
patrick767
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't nature beautiful?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Further proof there is no god.
 
Luneward
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.  Behavior altering parasites.  Just one of the primary examples of why evolution is both simultaneously amazing and terrifying.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?


You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.


Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?


Hard, as long as it's not my car door I'm breaking.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Behold, the beautiful miracle of life
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

Hard, as long as it's not my car door I'm breaking.


Must be a street legal automobile not a scale model or LEGO vehicle.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Must have been a Japanese school girl grasshopper, what with all the tentacles.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?


First one, then the other.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


My mom's pretty hot.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

My mom's pretty hot.


She didn't happen to name you Oedipus, did she?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


Could I remove it to wash, and would I be allowed to wear it in places that usually wouldn't allow it?

Because if no to the above, I am farking my birth mother without question.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

My mom's pretty hot.

She didn't happen to name you Oedipus, did she?


His sister Stacey told me he is not named Oedipus.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Marcus Aurelius: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.

Beats a Strepsiptera infection, I guess.

True, though I clicked half-expecting some manner of Cordyceps.

No power in the 'Verse- not love nor money- can get me to Google any of those.


You should also avoid any searches involving "Fournier's gangrene." Seriously. Don't search for it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

My mom's pretty hot.

She didn't happen to name you Oedipus, did she?


It's complex.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Marcus Aurelius: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Horeshair worms. Nefarious bastards.

Beats a Strepsiptera infection, I guess.

True, though I clicked half-expecting some manner of Cordyceps.

No power in the 'Verse- not love nor money- can get me to Google any of those.

You should also avoid any searches involving "Fournier's gangrene." Seriously. Don't search for it.


Sadly, I already know of that one. ::shudder::
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

Could I remove it to wash, and would I be allowed to wear it in places that usually wouldn't allow it?

Because if no to the above, I am farking my birth mother without question.


No its permanent, forever,
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

patrick767: Isn't nature beautiful?


Nature is 50%disney and 50% Texas chainsaw massacre. It's beautiful and horrible at the same time.

/It's also a tough old biatch who always wins so ignore it at your own risk.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Luneward
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: zimbomba67: dothemath: Question: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you rather the penis be hard or flaccid?

You have a lot of time on your hands for pondering the important thing in life, I see.

Follow up: Would you rather have sex with your mother (ONCE) or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


The cemetery staff probably get a little stern if you go around trying to dig up your mother's urn.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I just had lunch, so......barf.
 
