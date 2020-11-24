 Skip to content
(NYPost)   $15,000 fine? Seems like if you sold tickets for $5, you'd have a pretty good business model   (nypost.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the fine, charge them the cost of the contact tracing as well.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

devine: After the fine, charge them the cost of the contact tracing as well.


Pretty sure that's easy. It's just a list of everyone within walking distance.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy vey.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about $15K/person? That might mitigate it a bit.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every single person in that building should be personally fined $15,000.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ultra-orthodox [religion] does something profoundly stupid and dangerous. More at 11.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How about $15K/person? That might mitigate it a bit.


Annex the building and sell it at auction after charging them for a deep cleaning.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bankrupt those selfish ass-clowns.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Hasidim are basically what you get if a Southern Baptist and a Wahabbi got smushed together with a Torah.

Religious extemists will f#cking kill us all with their idiocy.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If ultra-orthodox weddings are like other holidays, they might sell tickets already.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a client from that part of Brooklyn. He is Jewish and orthodox. He said every member of his family (they tend to have huge families) has had covid and pretty much everyone he knows from their community has had it. I asked him if they had learned to take precautions to which he asked why. Fortunately, we only meet on zoom. Farking stupid.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?


If I can't complain about people in minority populations doing stupid shirt like hosting mass gatherings in the middle of an airborne pandemic, then I don't know what the hell I can do anymore.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is a criminal conspiracy and should be treated as such.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?


What sort of sociopathic behavior is this?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are only men allowed? Or are those the women shoved into the back room?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You just know there are some confused Nazis saying "We should support them...maybe?"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
City Hall will levy a $15,000 fine against the Brooklyn synagogue that broke social distancing regulations by hosting thousands at a clandestine wedding for the grandson of a top religious official in the Hasidic community, Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Monday.

Put that sentence on a treadmill and we've solved the world energy crisis.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?


You tell us?
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I skipped this article and read the one in the sidebar about the golfer with his dog looking at his impressive schlong.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More importantly than the fine, why not shut down t he place?
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wish we could give all the religious zealots of every faith an island and they could go their, have their holy wars, pray when they get sick and force their beliefs on each other. Then the rest of us could get to work and make some improvements around here.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$15k, that should help pay for about one day of one person's ICU stay, seems like a bargain!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a church.  You think it's not already getting more than that from each person every Sunday Sabbath.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Wish we could give all the religious zealots of every faith an island


Fark user imageView Full Size



You can tell the elephant is contagious.
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: It's a church.  You think it's not already getting more than that from each person every Sunday Sabbath.


Baptist church across the street is still having parking lot church here in Georgia, what kind of asshole would do this?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?

What sort of sociopathic behavior is this?
[Fark user image 850x566]

Are only men allowed? Or are those the women shoved into the back room?


Those are the women.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Porous Horace: What sort of bs anstisemitic headline is that?

What sort of sociopathic behavior is this?
[Fark user image 850x566]

Are only men allowed? Or are those the women shoved into the back room?


That was my first thought too. I believe the sexes are segregated to enforce "modesty." Ultraorthodox are just Wahhabists with different clothing.
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: City Hall will levy a $15,000 fine against the Brooklyn synagogue that broke social distancing regulations by hosting thousands at a clandestine wedding for the grandson of a top religious official in the Hasidic community, Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Monday.

Put that sentence on a treadmill and we've solved the world energy crisis.


by hosting
at a
for the
of a
in the

Welcome to preposition land!
 
lennavan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a real gem at the end:

In a horrendous irony, the Yetev Lev's own president, R'Mayer Zelig Rispler, who openly urged Brooklyn's Orthodox community to abide by coronavirus safety measures, died of COVID-19 last month at age 70.
 
