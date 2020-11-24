 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Undeniable proof that cats are evil at heart, or ear   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
132 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 11:05 PM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't see Hitler.  I see more resemblance to Nikola Tesla.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a slim chance that a miniature Hitler could be hiding in a cat ear so you better spot it instantly.

Pareidolia is a good thing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cat is planning something evil (кот задумал что-то недоброе)
Youtube TQBMPDbqlvc
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, that's a reach.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
E.A. Poe?  Well, that's vaguely convincing also. At lot of old codgers from those days would have looked a lot like Hitler, especially those who wore "toothbrush" moustaches.
 
