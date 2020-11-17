 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Grocery store advertising specials for plague rats determined to go through with a large Thanksgiving gathering apologizes for its "Plan A Super Spread" ad campaign   (washingtonian.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with truth in advertising?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What's wrong with truth in advertising?


It was accidental, which was the problem.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.


Well, the Martin's label of Giant, which is the version they open in places that want to do some good food shoppin' but think a Giant is just too full of itself and crawling with them fancy pants suburban and city elitists. Imagine a Food Lion that actually requires all shoppers to wear clothes and you're in the ballpark.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WAAAAY ahead of you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.


Yep, the Dutch giant called Royal Ahold. Pronounce it however you'd like, it works.

/used to do advertising for them
//but there are also two Giants, one in PA and one in MD
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was honestly chuckling at the boldness of the pun, maybe even applauding it, but sadly it was unintentional.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.


The  Original owner are turning in their graves I have no doubt.  Decent people, unionized their workforce and offered a wide selection of everything.  Sad to see what they've become
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spready Vedder refuses to go hungry (go hungrrraaaaaaaayyyeah!)
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I was honestly chuckling at the boldness of the pun, maybe even applauding it, but sadly it was unintentional.


I imagine the person who designed the ad winked after they said "I had NO idea!"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't physically grocery shopped since March.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.


Live in Delaware so we get the Giant MD brand. They have jacked their prices up so much its almost as bad as Whole Foods.


Pocket Ninja: Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

Well, the Martin's label of Giant, which is the version they open in places that want to do some good food shoppin' but think a Giant is just too full of itself and crawling with them fancy pants suburban and city elitists. Imagine a Food Lion that actually requires all shoppers to wear clothes and you're in the ballpark.



I now shop at a Food Lion. My bill is about half what it was at Giant and the quality is about the same. No pantsless shoppers at mine. I also started buying my produce at a local asian produce market which cut my costs down as well.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eagles95: Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.

Live in Delaware so we get the Giant MD brand. They have jacked their prices up so much its almost as bad as Whole Foods.


Pocket Ninja: Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

Well, the Martin's label of Giant, which is the version they open in places that want to do some good food shoppin' but think a Giant is just too full of itself and crawling with them fancy pants suburban and city elitists. Imagine a Food Lion that actually requires all shoppers to wear clothes and you're in the ballpark.


I now shop at a Food Lion. My bill is about half what it was at Giant and the quality is about the same. No pantsless shoppers at mine. I also started buying my produce at a local asian produce market which cut my costs down as well.


I lived in Northern Virginia when there was a big scandal about warehouse cleanliness at Food Lion.  Local TV station did an undercover thing, shot video of rats swarming over pallets.

Afterwards, Food Lion actually ran ads showing them moving and cleaning the warehouse.  They had freshly painted the floors and shelving, and the president was walking through the warehouse and talking directly to the camera.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I get to head out into stores in several towns to work today. Because goodness gracious it's ESSENTIAL that my clients have little signs on the shelves advertising their food or hair spray or diapers or whatever-the-fork during this surge in a deadly global pandemic, and the fact that I may well be unknowingly transporting the virus from one town to another (let alone possibly risking my own life) doesn't matter AT ALL to them as long as the shareholders are happy.

ARE YOU HAPPY, SHAREHOLDERS?

We should be dropping the corpses off at the doorsteps of corporate CEOs and shareholders so they can deal with the consequences of their actions personally.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Again? How many times this year will they do this?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: OdradekRex: What's wrong with truth in advertising?

It was accidental, which was the problem.


It was deliberate and they just got a shiatload of free advertising.
 
KB202
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: OdradekRex: What's wrong with truth in advertising?

It was accidental, which was the problem.


I don't believe that for one second.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Giant Food?
[reads article]
Giant Food.

It's a shame. Giant used to be awesome when they were local, headquartered in Landover, MD; best produce you could find. Then they got bought out by some multinational company (Ahold, I think) and their quality went down the tubes.


They're still HQ'd in Landover, but owned by Ahold DelTaco or something like that.

I usually go to Giant to grab anything Aldi doesn't have.  The choices here for mainstream stores seems to be:

1. Giant: clean, well-run, huge selection.
2. Harris Teeter: clean, poorly-run, meh selection.
3. Safeway: okish clean, okish run, decent selection.
4. Wegmans: amazing, but I'm not driving 15 minutes each way just to go to the grocery store.

Also, this is a repeat - we had this story last week:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1102287​1​/This-did-not-come-across-as-we-intend​ed
 
