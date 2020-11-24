 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Hero of French Resistance dies at 100. Honored guests at his funeral included Hillary and Paul Flammond, Nigel the Torch, Déjà Vu, Chocolate Mousse, Maitre'D, Nick Rivers, and Latrine   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 850x460]


Came here for this, leaving satisfied
 
jimpoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do we know he's not Mel Tormé?
 
camarugala
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I cant remember the line where sneezes the throws himself out the window but that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about the The Evil F(ar)kaire?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jimpoz: How do we know he's not Mel Tormé?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Top Secret - Straighten The Rug (Val Kilmer)
Youtube 5m4RltSdtNQ
 
englaja
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RIP Rene Artois, hero of France.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/af9N7UhTMA8
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
RIP, HERO!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RIP, Hiro!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Top Secret! Back to School Torture Scene
Youtube lvDFJVUaXUI
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RIP, Gyro!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dammit. Now I am hungry.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is he, LeClerk!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I showed my teenage children "Top Secret" for the first time, they couldn't believe what passed as "PG" rating in the 1980's.   The movie also became one of their favorites.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looked for the watercolor he was painting on the train at the beginning.

/   failed
//  LOVE that movie
/// I will subscribe myself to the Montgomery-Ward catalog
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, one of my all-time favorites.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: RIP, Gyro!
[Fark user image image 489x661]

Dammit. Now I am hungry.


Well fark you very much.

Hungry, too.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Winking Fox (RIP) was a member of the UU church we used to attend.  Awesome guy.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 850x460]


It's a good change, a goooood change.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Who do you favor in the Virginia Slims Tournament?"
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

