(BBC-US)   UK hot tub party host 'didn't believe in Covid laws,' now wishes he had a time machine   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Covid aside, I wouldn't get into such a situation anyway.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I don't believe in the laws"

WTF is that supposed to mean?  You don't believe they exist?  You acknowledge that they exist, but believe they are unenforceable?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this the new thing in the UK? I don't consent, I don't believe... do they think covid is pixies?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*looks at hot tub picture*
That's not even turned on, is it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "I don't believe in the laws"

WTF is that supposed to mean?  You don't believe they exist?  You acknowledge that they exist, but believe they are unenforceable?


Just ask in any fark weed thread. They can explain it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"now wishes he had a time machine"

I didn't see any evidence of that in TFA, Subby.  Feller sounded down right defiant.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do not make joinder with whoever's frisky foot that is!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: FrancoFile: "I don't believe in the laws"

WTF is that supposed to mean?  You don't believe they exist?  You acknowledge that they exist, but believe they are unenforceable?

Just ask in any fark weed thread. They can explain it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "I don't believe in the laws"

WTF is that supposed to mean?  You don't believe they exist?  You acknowledge that they exist, but believe they are unenforceable?


I understand that some Brits have been claiming that a certain provision of the Magna Carta makes it illegal for the government to enact COVID lockdowns.  However, just like American "sovereign citizens", they completely misunderstand what the Magna Carta actually says.

Protip: if you do not have a title of nobility, none of the provisions in the Magna Carta apply to you.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Is this the new thing in the UK? I don't consent, I don't believe... do they think covid is pixies?


Too much Facebook
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anfrind: FrancoFile: "I don't believe in the laws"

WTF is that supposed to mean?  You don't believe they exist?  You acknowledge that they exist, but believe they are unenforceable?

I understand that some Brits have been claiming that a certain provision of the Magna Carta makes it illegal for the government to enact COVID lockdowns.  However, just like American "sovereign citizens", they completely misunderstand what the Magna Carta actually says.

Protip: if you do not have a title of nobility, none of the provisions in the Magna Carta apply to you.


Well now I need to find a writer with a gambling problem to fake me some patents of nobility
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know, the Leonardo da Vinci time machine in the Blackadder special is the best ever. If there is one thing I would miss while time travelling, it is modern plumbin, so a bath room makes the best possible time machine, especially with a kitchenetter, bedroom, and TV room at least.

Screw, planes, trains and automobiles. A flying toilet would be optimal in many ways. Of course, a luxury plane is not a bad time machine either, but you'd want one that can stay up indefinitely and land on water as well as land.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.