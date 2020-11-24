 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Georgia mother says masks are "child abuse," then throws a 250-person homecoming party for her high schooler whose theme will wind up being "Superspreader '20"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
63
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those 250 children should be allowed back in the school.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only remember McDonough because when I drive to Florida on I-75, there are a ton of billboards for Z&Z liquor store and in particular the ladies who work there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: None of those 250 children should be allowed back in the school.


"This do be our last hoco,"

It isn't like they were learning anything anyway.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


Newsflash boss: they always had donkey brains
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

firesign: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old


I concur.

/2 year old
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


Blame Facebook.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

It's like a whorehouse line up.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

Newsflash boss: they always had donkey brains


...Also that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've had to stop caring. Purely a defense mechanism to keep the awful thoughts at bay.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We sold over 300 tickets, but only about 250 kids actually showed up because they were warned by teachers and coaches that they should not attend because of the virus," Knight added. "The kids who came had fun."

Can't fix stupid.


/nuke it from orbit
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No hoco.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When some kids start getting very sick and dropping dead of the virus, some parents will be like "Why didn't anyone warn us!?!?!"

\the stupid burns like acid
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"This whole virus plandemic scamdemic has totally ruined 2020. "

She continued, "Fiddle-dee-dee! Covid-covid-covid; this covid talk's spoiling all the fun at every party this year. I get so bored I could scream. Besides...there isn't going to be any covid."
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, the "plandemic scamdemic," a fake news Demonrat hoax designed solely to steal the election from the reluctant emperor.

THEN WHY DID YOU NEED A COVID WAIVER YOU STUPID MURDERING BIATCH
 
Gratch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: firesign: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old

I concur.

/2 year old


+eleventybillion

/7 year old twin boys
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: When some kids start getting very sick and dropping dead of the virus, some parents will be like "Why didn't anyone warn us!?!?!"

\the stupid burns like acid


It's more likely to be the idiot parents and grandparents.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Creating a whole new generation of individuals that think they can do whatever they want, whenever they want because America.

I guess we'll see how many students managed to Trojan horse the virus home to mom and dad soon enough.
 
XSV
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: firesign: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old

I concur.

/2 year old


your testimonies give me hope. . . .

/7 week old
 
Serious Black
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."


Unfortunately, all too many people (primarily Americans but I'm sure they exist in other places as well) think deferring to others is a sign of weakness and would sooner die.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."


All civilizations have had the wise and robed certain they are correct and having the best of intentions. So many times they have been wrong. Yet somehow, in the last 60 years this has all changed. Suuurrrreee.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

firesign: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old


Cats cats cats, cats cats.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


....from my FB feed after posting that I am certain another lockdown is coming.  There is nothing anyone can do to convince these people that Covid is serious.  Nothing.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's horrible just what it did to those kids faces.  They're all going to need to see a dermatologist -- forget giant pimples, these are epic pixels.  There is no vaccine.
 
bborchar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


My kids wear masks all day at school and even throughout their activities- including my daughter, who does dance for three hours a night 4 days a week...I couldn't handle that, myself.

There are plenty of sensible parents out there, either homeschooling their kids or making sure they wear their ppe. The problem is that they aren't the ones who make the news.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I feel like at some point, the mom walked out with a big sheep pan full of Jell-O shots and yelled 'Woooooooooo!', then proceeded to dance like a teenager.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I feel like at some point, the mom walked out with a big sheep pan full of Jell-O shots and yelled 'Woooooooooo!', then proceeded to dance like a teenager.


Sheet
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


A woman's brain is flooded with Oxytocin during and after pregnancy. Its job is reprogram the brain to prioritize the child over everything else. It also helps suppress the memories of the excruciating pain of childbirth, and desensitizes her to incessant screaming and green poop.

I'm wildly simplifying the role of that stuff, but you get the idea.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I only remember McDonough because when I drive to Florida on I-75, there are a ton of billboards for Z&Z liquor store and in particular the ladies who work there.

[Fark user image 700x195]


Nothing of interest.  They all look vapid and obeisant.  I bet they all have the same tats.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: iron_city_ap: I feel like at some point, the mom walked out with a big sheep pan full of Jell-O shots and yelled 'Woooooooooo!', then proceeded to dance like a teenager.

Sheet


Works either way.
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."

All civilizations have had the wise and robed certain they are correct and having the best of intentions. So many times they have been wrong. Yet somehow, in the last 60 years this has all changed. Suuurrrreee.


Literally arguing for anti-intellectualism, and in a thread about some moron ignoring medical science to hold a huge party at the height of a pandemic.

I truly hope this is the stupidest thing I read all day. It's hard to imagine what could top it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bborchar: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

My kids wear masks all day at school and even throughout their activities- including my daughter, who does dance for three hours a night 4 days a week...I couldn't handle that, myself.

There are plenty of sensible parents out there, either homeschooling their kids or making sure they wear their ppe. The problem is that they aren't the ones who make the news.



The University of Louisville women's volleyball team wore masks during all of their matches this year.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.


Also, a CSB. I used to work for a radiology provider, it was me on the desk and three women techs in the office. During a particularly eventful day, I commented out loud (because I was younger and dumber) "I have a theory. Either pregnancy makes women stupid, or more stupid women are getting pregnant." Two of the techs were aghast and started in on me, but the ultrasound tech, who had just come back from maternity leave, jumped in, "No, no, he's on to something. I got REALLY dumb when I was pregnant with my daughter."
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It seems the liberals and the Democrats want to keep the virus agenda front and center," she told The Daily Beast. "The conservatives, on the other hand, are ready to embrace freedom again. This whole virus plandemic scamdemic has totally ruined 2020.

She's a Trumper. How shocking. I'm really shocked. Yep.

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 425x438]

....from my FB feed after posting that I am certain another lockdown is coming.  There is nothing anyone can do to convince these people that Covid is serious.  Nothing.


Ouch. Your FB feed is a very stupid place. Time to remove some people.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."


BUT WE BOUGHT A PRETTY DRESS

It has sparkles
 
XSV
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: StoPPeRmobile: Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."

All civilizations have had the wise and robed certain they are correct and having the best of intentions. So many times they have been wrong. Yet somehow, in the last 60 years this has all changed. Suuurrrreee.

Literally arguing for anti-intellectualism, and in a thread about some moron ignoring medical science to hold a huge party at the height of a pandemic.

I truly hope this is the stupidest thing I read all day. It's hard to imagine what could top it.


I have a coworker, who has had some miscarriages and other problems bearing a 2nd child.  The first child is therefore overly spoiled.  Small Alabama town, most family in the area.  Set up a private Trunk or treat for the 2 year old because "it's their favorite holiday and I'm not going to disappoint them" . . . a 2 year old.

guess who's ended up with Covid?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


What's Old is New. Excerpts from 1918.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image image 425x438]

....from my FB feed after posting that I am certain another lockdown is coming.  There is nothing anyone can do to convince these people that Covid is serious.  Nothing.


The same people who usually scream "Jesus is our Savior and Trump is my President"
Are also typically the sister touching  cousin impregnat, ma Constitution raghts, Fack Your Feelings type.
Plus adding in all the usual conspiracy theories for good measure.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But thats just my personal observation of people on Facebook.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

A woman's brain is flooded with Oxytocin during and after pregnancy. Its job is reprogram the brain to prioritize the child over everything else. It also helps suppress the memories of the excruciating pain of childbirth, and desensitizes her to incessant screaming and green poop.

I'm wildly simplifying the role of that stuff, but you get the idea.


I don't understand why the PROCREATE AND PROTECT SPAWN AT ALL COSTS hormones don't extend to keeping spawn safe from a GLOBAL F*CKING PANDEMIC.

Makes no sense.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

XSV: Salmon: firesign: FirstNationalBastard: Has anyone done studies on whether procreating destroys a woman's brain? Like, the little parasite sucks away all intelligence or something so they're left as stupid, entitled, Karen husks?

Because that happens far too often to far too many, and seems to be a real problem.

I think it's mostly the losing several years of sleep, if anything.

/father of a 6 year old

I concur.

/2 year old

your testimonies give me hope. . . .

/7 week old


Good luck, my friend.

Our kid slept soundly through the night until 1.5 years, we would shamelessly laugh at and scold our exhausted friends with babies, as we were obvsiouly just better parents. The imbeciles that we were surrounded with must have babies that hate them.

Now my little shiat wakes up every night at 2 am (like clockwork) melting down about *something* and won't go back down unless he sleeps with mom, so now dad sleeps on the couch and pretty much never has any chance of getting laid anymore, the dogs eye me nervously when I make the treck to the couch each night.

Karma is a biatch.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."

All civilizations have had the wise and robed certain they are correct and having the best of intentions. So many times they have been wrong. Yet somehow, in the last 60 years this has all changed. Suuurrrreee.


True.  Just think about how many people the food pyramid has killed.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 425x438]

....from my FB feed after posting that I am certain another lockdown is coming. There is nothing anyone can do to convince these people that Covid is serious.  Nothing.


I am certain only a small handful of places in America will lock down again this winter. Not even a wave of deaths big enough to make COVID the #1 killer of Americans this calendar year would convince the Republicans running most states to close up shop.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image image 425x438]

....from my FB feed after posting that I am certain another lockdown is coming.  There is nothing anyone can do to convince these people that Covid is serious.  Nothing.


It's farking amazing that those people think we had an actual lockdown just because bars and restaurants didn't do inside drinking/dining. Meanwhile, 65% of people still continued to go to work everyday and do exactly what they were before, another 20% transitioned to work from home.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Snarfangel: I wish more parents would at least act like they had more maturity than their children. How hard is it to say "I don't know much about science, so I will defer to ... science-talking people and wear a mask."

All civilizations have had the wise and robed certain they are correct and having the best of intentions. So many times they have been wrong. Yet somehow, in the last 60 years this has all changed. Suuurrrreee.



There is a difference between these two scenarios:

"I know a lot about X. That guy has an opinion about X that disagrees with my experience. I'll ignore him."

and

"I don't know much about X. A person who studies X says it can kill people, and tells me some ways to prevent it. But I'll ignore him because I read a Facebook post by my idiot brother-in-law that disagrees."
 
yomrfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: iron_city_ap: I feel like at some point, the mom walked out with a big sheep pan full of Jell-O shots and yelled 'Woooooooooo!', then proceeded to dance like a teenager.

Sheet


Sheep seems somewhat appropriate
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Idiots everywhere. From a recent BBC report about Glasgow (edit down a little):

However, one parent of a girl who attends a Glasgow school told BBC Scotland she would still be hosting sleepovers at her home. "I don't see an issue now with having other kids and friends and cousins around the house. I've done it. I have had her friends from school across, I've had her cousins staying. I won't be abiding by [the law]. I will allow my daughter to have a sleepover, a friend over. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Derp

GrizzlyPouch: Herpaderp


ITT: People who don't understand how science works, and would rather make decisions based on superstition and "MUH FEELINS".
 
