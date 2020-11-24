 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Spain wants to approve seis parties for the holidays. You read that wrong   (reuters.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
....and just like America, most people won't listen. But in Europe it seems they are taught that government knows best.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
6 people

So Menudo is still OK

/yes I know that is in Puerto Rico
/be happy, Puerto Rico is getting a new President soon
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No I didn't, because I'm not illiterate.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spain remembers the first wave and how badly they was hit. They're not going to sit by idly and let that happen again if they can possibly prevent that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was literally named the Spanish Flu a hundred years ago. I think they learned something, maybe.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally, it's time for some Christmas music...

Halo of Flies
Youtube TA-rRKP2MTU
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hear Germany's doing sechs parties

My family and I are looking for sechs!
Youtube uYdEaBYyXoA
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
