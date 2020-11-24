 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11029345


(CNN)   David Dinkins, first Black mayor of New York City, dies at 93. A chain of donut shops will be built in in honor   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News  
•       •       •

222 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahh, classic Futurama reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pot calling the kettle "repeat?"
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete and Repeat are in a boat. Pete falls out. Who's left?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy just keeps dying
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Poor guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he beat Rudy Guliani to death?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kev_dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
legacy.shadowandact.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Pot calling the kettle "repeat?"


No, this is about the donut mayor. The other headline was about the homicidal mayor. Completely different, unless you are killing people with pastries.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Pot calling the kettle "repeat?"


How many times is this poor guy gonna die?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's two iconic African Americans who've died on the same day, what are the odds???
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Wow, that's two iconic African Americans who've died on the same day, what are the odds???


There is only one iconic David Dinkins.
Fark user image
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: David dinkins still dead
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: BafflerMeal: Pot calling the kettle "repeat?"

How many times is this poor guy gonna die?


I assume he was brought to a better hospital in between times.

This is a better headline anyway IMO. The other one was too derivative.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
again?  jeezus the guy can't catch a break
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has the worst luck.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: This just in: David dinkins still dead


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HillaryBodyCount.org
 
tomlennon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shiatty mayor, good man.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will New Yorkers wear name tags today in his honor?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to heaven. I'm David S. Dinkins. Any questions?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.