(CNN)   2001: A Utah Space Odyssey - coming to a streaming service near you   (cnn.com) divider line
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beat me to this one by 2 hours...

Dunno what to think. Doesn't look like it's been exposed to the elements long but also doesn't look like the ground around it has been disturbed in quite a while...

Hopefully we hear more about this soon...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should be pretty easy to figure out. Not a lot of people work in milled aluminum, and donald judd is dead.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird monument in Utah? It's the Mormons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https:/­/e­a­rt­h*go­o­gle­*co­m­/­w­eb/[nospam-﹫-backwards]83*34­30​4​886,-109.66611434,1314.54037589a,64.19​187956d,35y,-0h,0t,0r
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watched it in the news yesterday, is actually pretty cool.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I wish the Chinese the best of luck and a safe journey beyond Jupiter to make contact with the intelligent beings who planted this tripwire for us.

/I'm sorry... What? You must be joking! With these budget cuts?! And we don't really have a vehicle that can get out that far, and the odds of one getting through Congress are slim to nil.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the nearby sheep noticeably more intelligent?  Using tools?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's telephone utility box so ET can finally phone home.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only us Utahns know the true meaning of the ---++++CARRIER LOST+++++------
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lux Aeterna - György Ligeti - 2001, l'Odysée de l'espace
Youtube GwlksfO729I
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think it's anything but a great prank you're a gullible fool.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is a repeat:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess in order to throw us off the trail the aliens decided to use locally sourced materials instead of some exotic space alloy using modern earth machining methods.
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That canyon makes me want to shoot some womp rats.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truck Fump: Are the nearby sheep noticeably more intelligent?  Using tools?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it," Hutchings said.

These are my kind of people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we do make some exceptions for repeats here.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This should be pretty easy to figure out. Not a lot of people work in milled aluminum, and donald judd is dead.


Good call on Judd.  Was thinking the same thing when they found the "monolith".

It would have also been mysterious to find a Prada boutique in the middle of the Utah mountains....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet those dudes who found it already got to have the fun of peeling off the protective plastic.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What, no damage from rifle fire? Utah I am disappoint

Also, not terribly far from:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brax33: Beat me to this one by 2 hours...

Dunno what to think. Doesn't look like it's been exposed to the elements long but also doesn't look like the ground around it has been disturbed in quite a while...

Hopefully we hear more about this soon...


The person who posted it on Fark yesterday beat you by 24 hours.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: question_dj: This should be pretty easy to figure out. Not a lot of people work in milled aluminum, and donald judd is dead.

Good call on Judd.  Was thinking the same thing when they found the "monolith".

It would have also been mysterious to find a Prada boutique in the middle of the Utah mountains....

[Fark user image 850x446]


Marfa
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: https://earth[* image 7x13]google[* image 7x13]com/web/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]83[* image 7x13]34304886,-109.66611434,1314.54037​589a,64.19187956d,35y,-0h,0t,0r


I just want whatever big reveal there's going to be about it to be over with so we can get the story of how it was made, delivered, and installed out there in the middle of farking nowhere.

I feel like this 'find' and the fact that the 'finders' didn't immediately look around for tire tracks or whatever preeeeeetty convenient.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
EeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeEEE​EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeE​eeEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ZOMG this is so MYSTERIOUS and SCARY!! Is it ALIEN??!!  It's going VIRAL!!

/ It's an ad campaign
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is awesome. Not supernatural, just completely awesome. Like that working water fountain that was in the sand dunes by Algodones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Are the nearby sheep noticeably more intelligent?  Using tools?


No, the local Mormons are pretty much the same as always.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This looks like a location in Uru: Ages Beyond Myst
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Weird monument in Utah? It's the Mormons.


Mountain meadow massacre monument

Thanks
Mormons
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Step 1: Find location
Step 2: Drive out to location and load up metal block
Step 3: Go to nearest scrap metal dealer
Step 4: Profit
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Are the nearby sheep noticeably more intelligent?  Using tools?


Running from the farmers wearing hip boots?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Truck Fump: Are the nearby sheep noticeably more intelligent?  Using tools?

Running from the farmers wearing hip boots?


They want a nice meal first. And at a nice sit-down place. No diners.
 
