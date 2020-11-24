 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Turns out the higher efficacy of the Oxford vaccine when initially given as a half dose was less 'carefully-thought out plan' and more 'oops, we screwed up. How do we salvage this?'   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 9:29 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So? Many important scientific discoveries have been made by accident.
schlockmercenary.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, the difference between a cock up and science, is that one hides the mistake and the other publishes the results in full - good or bad.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It got more effective the less you gave? Oh no, have I been making fun of homeopathy unfairly all these years?

/Just kidding, homeopaths still deserve to be punched in the face until there's bits of bone in their stool.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone makes mistakes, even scientists. Dumb people try to cover up their mistakes while smart people learn from them. In this case they learned a better way to administer a very important vaccine.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: It got more effective the less you gave? Oh no, have I been making fun of homeopathy unfairly all these years?

/Just kidding, homeopaths still deserve to be punched in the face until there's bits of bone in their stool.


Women have known things get more effective the less they gave for many years
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is so very interesting, it seems that the half dose primes the immune system to allow for a greater response on the full dose. I wonder if they gave a 1/4 dose before the 1/2 if that would prime the immune system to allow for a 99% coverage.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thisbymaster: This is so very interesting, it seems that the half dose primes the immune system to allow for a greater response on the full dose. I wonder if they gave a 1/4 dose before the 1/2 if that would prime the immune system to allow for a 99% coverage.


You know, medicine is not an exact science, but we are learning all the time. Why, just fifty years ago, they thought a disease like your daughter's was caused by demonic possession or witchcraft. But nowadays we know that Isabelle is suffering from an imbalance of bodily humors, perhaps caused by a toad or a small dwarf living in her stomach.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.