(Fox 29 San Antonio)   In this pre-Thanksgiving Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread we have the sweetest of reunions as a dog named Honey is reunited with his owner after 7 long years, which was made possible because he was microchipped
86
    More: Woofday  
•       •       •

86 Comments
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greeting everyone!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Here's a series of photos of me feeding Charlie the Uromastyx a dandelion

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hi Woofday friends!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Despite being 14, Salem managed to jump from a low laptop tray (w/legs) on the floor next to the wall up to the box springs that nearly reach my bedroom ceiling. As you probably recall, I had the box springs removed from my bed so it would be lower & easier to get in & out of while using a walker after I was released from the hospital last January. Thankfully I rarely need to use the walker nowadays, but the box springs will remain leaning against the outer bedroom wall until I can find someone strong enough to help me wrassle a bulky pillow top mattress off my bed.

Fark user imageView Full Size

To give you an idea how low the surface he jumped from is, this is the laptop table.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends!


howdy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

How much do you need to do just take the mattress off put the boxsprings back on then put the mattress back on top of it? Do you want us to stop by and help you?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dyson from 2014.   I'll see if I can get a more current shot...and of the kitties and tootsie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But momz! I don't like the rain!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Not pups, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Git pictures of Tabitha and Jack checking out the catnip the same way.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
first day inside today
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The meatball ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hi FtP!  Feeling alright, but my smartassPhone is back to its old tricks.  Ever since I downloaded those elephant gifs this morning, a pop-up window keeps telling me the memory is full and I will no longer receive sms text messages.  And it doesn't matter how many files and apps I remove, the icon and messages keep coming back.

Guess it's a good thing I don't need my smartassPhone for work as much as I used to!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

