(New York Magazine)   David Dinkins beats Rudy Giuliani to death   (nymag.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That gets a vote just for the headline.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, nothing will top the original headline. If there's ever a "Fark Hall of Fame" that will likely be at the top.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It? (The Last Dance - Official Audio)
Youtube D-uV8TGjaGU
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Sorry, nothing will top the original headline. If there's ever a "Fark Hall of Fame" that will likely be at the top.


"Ike beats..." ? That was a NY Post headline.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lloyd Braun inconsolable.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I read the headline and thought, damn, that dude's still alive?
:-/
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Sorry, nothing will top the original headline. If there's ever a "Fark Hall of Fame" that will likely be at the top.


Whitney/Bobby Brown? Was that the original? There have been several...
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: thecactusman17: Sorry, nothing will top the original headline. If there's ever a "Fark Hall of Fame" that will likely be at the top.

Whitney/Bobby Brown? Was that the original? There have been several...


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aww, the Dink.  He beat my mayor Ed Koch (Beastie Boys must have hated him).

I think it's kinda cray that there's only been one black nyc mayor.  Like, get it together nyc!
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Lloyd Braun inconsolable.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Introspective grief now, insanity later.
 
quatchi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure, it's recycled but the template still works here.

Largely imaginary +1.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Karma Chameleon: Lloyd Braun inconsolable.

[Fark user image image 347x347]
-Introspective grief now, insanity later.-


How the fark do you know so much about my life?
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His wife passed a month ago. They'd been married 67 years. He followed her into the dark.

/I'm not really that big a fan of Deathcab
 
drongozone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was the worst mayor ever and I ain't kidding. Even worse than Mayor 911.
But now we have DeBlasio who is giving Dinkins a run for his money.
Bloomberg was okay I guess.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: His wife passed a month ago. They'd been married 67 years. He followed her into the dark.

/I'm not really that big a fan of Deathcab


Then you should check out the Amanda Palmer version.

Amanda Palmer - I Will Follow You Into The Dark (Death Cab For Cutie Cover)
Youtube zCbLJxcVCog
 
ace in your face
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too bad he beat him to death. Too bad he didn't beat him to death. You know what I mean
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dinkins speaking at Abe Vigoda's funeral, 2016
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got to work around Dinkins after he was mayor, at Columbia University. We had offices on the same floor.

Nice guy.
 
