(Twitter)   Here's a FlightRadar link that shows how heavy air traffic has already gotten. Come back in two weeks to check out the matching superspreader map   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...and most of those helicopters out in the middle of nowhere, air ambulances.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's starting all over again.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I worked in a hospital, this would complete my nervous breakdown. I wonder if the convention center is still ready for overflow.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn.   I live under one of the lesser used flight paths around DCA, and remember a moment back in early April when a plane flew over and the sound of it startled me, because it'd been WEEKS since that corridor had been used. DCA was averaging six arrivals and departures an hour during that stretch.  And at one point I counted that United Airlines had 27 planes in the air. Globally.

And the number of COVID cases nation-wide was less than the number of people who will be infected tomorrow.

This is bad.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just spent some time playing with flight aware's airport specific data pages.  Enter your airport of choice (eg KDCA, KLGA, KATL, etc.) and click on the airport statistics link.  It'll give you traffic over the past week vs a year ago.  DCA and LGA are both off over 70%.  Boston was over 50%.  But the further into COVID territory you go, the more of a difference you see.  MIA and MCO off around 30%, and PHX AND ATL were off ~20% I think (this is all from memory).  But the worst I found was SLC.  Over the past week, their traffic has only been off 4% relative to 2019.  That's Delta's big western hub, and it consolidates traffic from throughout the mountain west.  Those people are flying like nothing has changed.

Yeah, December is going to be dark.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Yeah, December is going to be dark.


"Nobody knew it would be this serious."
 
jekfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why aren't people living in fear?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jekfark: Why aren't people living in fear?


Because we're going to kill grandma off with Covid & inherit all of her stuff by Christmas.
 
