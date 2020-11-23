 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Thanksgiving dinner comes from the grocery store. How hard is that?   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1245 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always just showed up, a huge spread delivered by kitchen angels, like magic. And Grandpa did the honors.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Grandpa, gone almost 50 years
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/eggs on top, as expected
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 850x510]

/eggs on top, as expected


"What the fark is a parsnip?"

/ obscure?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image image 850x510]

/eggs on top, as expected


Now that's a festive Thanksgiving!
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 850x510]

/eggs on top, as expected


ok, that was chistmas, not thanksgiving... eh close enough

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the dog can have kibble
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 560x420]


somehow the perspective plus the open ceiling makes that thing look like it's 8-10 feet tall, and plotting to take over the world.

/what would the children with pippi longstocking look like?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: bostonguy: [Fark user image 560x420]

somehow the perspective plus the open ceiling makes that thing look like it's 8-10 feet tall, and plotting to take over the world.

/what would the children with pippi longstocking look like?


Then that would be about right for 8-10 flyover state Americans
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: It always just showed up, a huge spread delivered by kitchen angels, like magic. And Grandpa did the honors.

[Fark user image image 362x328]

/RIP Grandpa, gone almost 50 years


And after dinner, a rousing game of Mystery Date while listening to Folk records, while Bobby accompanies on his tiny guitar.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: It always just showed up, a huge spread delivered by kitchen angels, like magic. And Grandpa did the honors.

[Fark user image 362x328]

/RIP Grandpa, gone almost 50 years


Is that his sex doll in the corner? ;)
 
someonelse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dry turkey, everything tastes like cigarettes, and passive-aggressive comments about my hair/weight/clothes. Ah, memories of Thanksgiving at grandma's house. Technically it was grandpa's house, too, but he almost never spoke. Good times.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 850x510]

/eggs on top, as expected


"two mince pies" - how the hell can we even tell the difference?! and the eggs...??!? *tapatap* ah, ok, it's supposed to be "breakfast" - which, then, being on top is 100% suited to the fashionable person eating directly from the can.

although... last night I did a baked rigatoni, kinda-sorta lasagna style, with 2 repeating strata, each consisting of: sauce, pasta, sauteed seasoned TVP, spinach, queso fresco + mild cheddar (sosumi, that's the only cheese we had en cucina) - so I'm hardly one to talk.

and now I almost wish I'd put some eggs in there, uova in purgatorio / shakshuka style.

plus, those canned abominations are actually something I would really like to at least try once!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We always had cabbage rolls. They are a divisive dish at the best of times but I'm sure at some point lives may have been lost serving them for Thanksgiving dinner.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any idea where the video originated?  I'm assuming they're picking cabbage.  You don't see cabbage in very many families' traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

And, am I wrong, or is the machine moving towards the pickers?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: edmo: It always just showed up, a huge spread delivered by kitchen angels, like magic. And Grandpa did the honors.

[Fark user image 362x328]

/RIP Grandpa, gone almost 50 years

Is that his sex doll in the corner? ;)


I thought it was some kind of creepy elf on the shelf progenitor.

/it could be both!
//who says it can't!!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: We always had cabbage rolls. They are a divisive dish at the best of times but I'm sure at some point lives may have been lost serving them for Thanksgiving dinner.


speaking of divisive, lol... stealing my own comment from last week:

but also, I'm just getting an extra kick out of that CSB, because yesterday my MIL was making galumpki. now, as a child of Ukraine, I have inhaled so many holubtsi/golabki in my lifetime, I farking love the stuff personally.
and yet last night...
$mai_waifu: "mom said she's making galumpgy WAAAH I HATE THAT STUFF SO MUCH!!!"
me: but you're obsessed with those grape leaves from Bell's Market it's almost the same thing.
her: "but I hate cabbage so much!"
me: ...you mean like how much you hated the Colcannon I made with cabbage, so much so that I had to make it literally 3 more times this past summer?
her: "well... I used to hate galumpkis when we were little!"

...and then today?
her: "O-M-G...  that galumpgy was SO amazingly delicious .  I can't believe I used to refuse to eat these!!!  And there was homemade mashed potatoes with it.  So good!"

(Narrator: local woman regrets missing out on 40 years of cabbage rolls, news at 11.)

also, when she said, "I hate that stuff so much" ... ha ha ha, apparently when she was little she "hated" it so much, that she had never even tried it... not even once. but now she's obsessed with the things, which makes me happy. hm, I should probably make some this week.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: [Fark user image 270x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now there is a blast from the past.

/now i need to throw up my breakfast
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 850x510]

/eggs on top, as expected


Honestly that looks f***ing delicious.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.