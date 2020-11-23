 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Apple's head of global security has been indicted on bribery charges for offering $70,000 in iPads to a CA sheriff in exchange for CCW permits for him and his staff. So, like, 3 iPads then?   (bbc.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


In the DPRK, it's almost impossible to get a CCW with out significant bribes campaign contributions.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He should have established legal residency in Texas.

CCW permits are dispensed like paper towels in gas station restrooms.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cops don't just go full bribery for permits overnight. Betting there are some other guys in security in the area whose assholes are puckering right now.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It really depends. About it a generation ago I donated $200 a year to a sheriff's reflection campaign that gave me a badge and ID as a reserve deputy sheriff go away because of a change in the law.
/Did it because of DUI rules
// It worked back then
/// Probably better now
//// Use a driver now
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


In most CA counties it's nearly impossible to get one.  Santa Barbara is infamous for being completely impossible.

CSB: Worked for a security systems company that was invited to bid on the new Apple headquarters.  Did a pro forma review and declined to bid.  Because we knew that as soon as the system was complete, they'd offer the people who built the system massive raises to jump ship and manage the system.  Contractors who work with companies like Apple, Facebook, WalMart, etc are making a deal with the devil.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pretty sure nobody has a CCW in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Contra Costa, or Alameda Counties without bribing the Sheriff.

Only it's usually a "campaign contribution."
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


The "May Issue" instead of "Shall Issue" standard.
"May Issue" is an old Jim Crow era set of rules where even if you meet all the legal criteria and pass the checks and pass the training, the local Sheriff can still deny you entirely for extralegal reasons. This happens without the requirement for justification to be given for the denial, and without right to appeal.
It was originally designed to keep blacks from owning firearms, so as such its the only law I know of where a constitutional right may be denied, entirely extrajudically, with no transparency and no redress.
-
Which makes it even more infuriating that it is the blue states that have inexplicably rushed back to it.
-
It is still used primarily to keep minorities from gun ownership. However, in places like this it can be used to give licenses just to a Sheriffs donors and business and political allies, and to be bartered for favors and bribes like in this case.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


Felons
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also, of course, no consequences for the cops already earn more than 5x their "subjects" median income but felt the need to solicit bribes anyway.

It's pretty much lose-lose for us scum when one of our heroes in blue demands a bribe. Comply and you die in prison. Don't comply and they kill you or trump up charges anyway.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do cows need permits?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
sounds like he did not offer enough.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a crappy bribe.  Why not quality computer equipment?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dryad: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?

The "May Issue" instead of "Shall Issue" standard.
"May Issue" is an old Jim Crow era set of rules where even if you meet all the legal criteria and pass the checks and pass the training, the local Sheriff can still deny you entirely for extralegal reasons. This happens without the requirement for justification to be given for the denial, and without right to appeal.
It was originally designed to keep blacks from owning firearms, so as such its the only law I know of where a constitutional right may be denied, entirely extrajudically, with no transparency and no redress.
-
Which makes it even more infuriating that it is the blue states that have inexplicably rushed back to it.
-
It is still used primarily to keep minorities from gun ownership. However, in places like this it can be used to give licenses just to a Sheriffs donors and business and political allies, and to be bartered for favors and bribes like in this case.


Except in the case of this county, it seems that "may issue" effectively means, "won't issue" as they don't give the sanctioning required for just about anyone to concealed-carry.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's the United States of Ammunition; who gets turned down for a CCW?


In some jurisdictions, the only way to get a conceal carry is to get approval from the sheriff's office. It NEVER leads to bribery. NEVAR.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Interesting: Apple said it investigated the allegations and found no wrongdoing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dryad: The "May Issue" instead of "Shall Issue" standard.


That is what separates a license from a permit.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And they threw U2's Songs of Innocence in for free!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why do cows need permits?


Because they are being shot even when correctly labeled.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, 1 iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the article it sounds like Apple offered the bribes because that was known to be how the PD there operates. No payoff, no permit.

So Apple AND the PD people running the CW permitting process are all getting caught at this. It's illegality at both ends.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lol.  Most of the south is carry with no restrictions whatsoever.  Because 2nd amendment.  Open, concealed, mentally ill, defending property owners, whatever.  You can find them laying on the ground in the right neighborhoods.  I can't conceive of having to bribe someone for a CCW.  It's the wild wild west on the streets in Kentucky (Louisville).  We are on track to possibly double our highest previous number of murders this year.  (Almost exclusively with small arms.)
The COD4 civilians stuffed into full tac gear are the really creepy ones.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Sheriff's Captain James Jenson are accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms licenses.
Mr Moyer is accused of offering bribes to get them.

hey we want ipads for these ccws
ok sure
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guarantee that they are Democratic donors who think CCW permits should be highly restricted.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The US should start to realize that Apple is one of the most corrupt companies out there. Between child labor, forced obsolescence and not paying taxes, it should be one of the most hated companies in the world.

That said, they have fun commercials and it has a cult following that makes them cool. F Apple.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tim Cook stole the Great Pumpkin.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

great_tigers: The US should start to realize that Apple is one of the most corrupt companies out there. Between child labor, forced obsolescence and not paying taxes, it should be one of the most hated companies in the world.


How dare you say that about a company that sells products with smooth edges!
 
