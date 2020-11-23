 Skip to content
(CBC)   Despite an ongoing pandemic, one Canadian company is dedicated to helping vulnerable birds migrate south for the winter   (cbc.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Huh.  Even Canada has rich selfish pricks.  Sad.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Hope they come back to a mansion of ash.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark you, stay there.
 
slama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same assholes who blame the spread and numbers on immigrants. These people are the worst.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self centered f*cks.

Don't come running back up here if you get sick you assholes.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid you experience a mote of hardship in your life
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Argh... and its illegal to arrest white foreigners in the USA. If only they had come from south of our border.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where's the CanaDuh tag?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine anyone willingly traveling to America at this point. I work in the US occasionally when required and I've cancelled all trips there. Bad for business, good for my health. Stay home, buy a treadmill and a space heater.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

According to the article, this couple, at least, might need to need to leave CAN. They live in the RV year round.  They may have money but I wouldn't go calling their retirement "rich".  Probably go from one rv park  to another.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Living through Snowbird season in south Florida, I learned that the reason Canadians seem so polite and nice all the time is because all their assholes spend so much time out of their country.
 
