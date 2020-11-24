 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   In 2020, the biggest threat to Christmas in the US is Thanksgiving in the US   (politico.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.many.Grinches.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Christmas mood 2020:

Dolly Parton - Hard Candy Christmas
Youtube bvK1F6bUrzU
 
Todd300
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: So.many.Grinches.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Christmas 2019                                                                      vs Christmas 2020
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nail every one of these anti maskers as a bio terriost.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So we replaced Thanksgiving w/ Black Friday, this is called revenge.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving Covid
Christmas Morgue.

/I'm not going to bother wasting my breath trying to convince anyone of anything.
//Who knows. Might be as I don't have that much breath left anyway, in the end.
///Maybe I'm just tired.

I'm tired, boss. Tired of being on the road, lonely as a sparrow in the rain. I'm tired of never having a buddy to be with, to tell me where we's going to, coming from or why. Mostly, I'm tired of people being ugly to each other. I'm tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world every day. There's too much of it. It's like pieces of glass in my head, all the time... Can you understand?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank god covid only kills you. Can you imagine if instead of covid, the disease spreading around the world like wildfire was the werewolf syndrome?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Imagine if half the world ended up like that? With no cure. No vaccine. No nothing.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTHL:

Will the U.S. heed Canada's Thanksgiving lesson?


No.

Most Americans couldn't point out Canada on a map to you if you held them at gunpoint.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 746x960]


Never mind what's on your pillow:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 746x960]


Except coronavirus doesnt just go around hunting people down like aliens in the streets.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: [Fark user image image 425x594]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.


Wow....the propaganda worked on you.  Yes, the virus is real, and it's been used against us politically....making us afraid one another.

Don't fall for it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alphax: [Fark user image 746x960]

Never mind what's on your pillow:

[Fark user image 640x427]


That's far, far less dangerous.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.


That's some mighty fine Outside Looking In gibberish right there!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.

That's some mighty fine Outside Looking In gibberish right there!


But he's correct.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alphax: [Fark user image 746x960]

Never mind what's on your pillow:

[Fark user image 640x427]

That's far, far less dangerous.


Life is dangerous.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alphax: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alphax: [Fark user image 746x960]

Never mind what's on your pillow:

[Fark user image 640x427]

That's far, far less dangerous.

Life is dangerous.


So you sound like you're not taking the pandemic seriously.  I hope you don't kill anyone.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.

That's some mighty fine Outside Looking In gibberish right there!

But he's correct.


Americans hating each other is nothing new. Not by a long shot.

Outsiders who think they're clever by pointing out the obvious are just barely north of pathetic.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alphax: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Smoking GNU: And once again the biggest threat americans face are other americans.

That's some mighty fine Outside Looking In gibberish right there!

But he's correct.

Americans hating each other is nothing new. Not by a long shot.

Outsiders who think they're clever by pointing out the obvious are just barely north of pathetic.


Maybe if we got our farking act together we could be all smug about those stupid foreigners, but we just had a farking 15 year old shoot up a mall, and one of our states has more COVID deaths per 1000 people than the rest of the world. So let's clean up our goddamn garbage before we whine when others call us slobs.

/except Russia and China, they can go fark themselves
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.