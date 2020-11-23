 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Unsurprising: Antimasker idiots protest in small rural town Predictable: Town is now experiencing a COVID outbreak Alarming: with test rates of 40% positive. Sad: Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no! Not Canada!
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?


We breed our own.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have people of the land , as well.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why now? Honestly guys, I get that Covid is totally boring. But we're almost done. For real. Two, possibly three effective vaccines are coming. This whole thing will be over soon. So soon! They're saying shots for normies by April. That's five months. After this nightmare of a year I could do five months on my head.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The dress points to Mennonites.
/Do they worship unicorns?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a shame.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everywhere has idiots.  Difference is, Canada didn't elect the king of their idiots to lead their nation.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canadian nutters:
Fark user imageView Full Size

American nutters:
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?


Yes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Canadian nutters:
[Fark user image image 780x520]
American nutters:
[media.npr.org image 850x594]


Canadians ARE American, technically.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be interesting to see if any of the anti-vaxxer crowd gets turned by the COVID vaccine and if there's any overlap between those idiots and these antimasker idiots.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sadly since we did kinda good last spring a lot have bought the "almost nobody got sick so it's not really important" fallacy.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Oh no! Not Canada!


We would have also accepted "Oh, Canada!"
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Population of Steinbach : 15 000.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because they are more polite than Americans, does not make them smarter than Americans.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: sadly since we did kinda good last spring a lot have bought the "almost nobody got sick so it's not really important" fallacy.


"Nobody got hit by a train while we were all sheltering on the platform, must be safe to sleep on the tracks."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReaverZ: Just because they are more polite than Americans, does not make them smarter than Americans.


They're not actually polite. They're still attached to the crown. The politeness you hear is actually sarcasm. "Incredible" and "brilliant" are epithets in British English, not superlatives.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I read that as "Antimatter idiots..." and thought that town has more to worry about than Covid.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After dealing with this shiat for almost a year now, I say fark em.

If people are THAT determined, let them thin themselves out.  The global IQ could use a few ticks up once those anti-mask farks die off a bit.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meh. Population of Steinbach : 15 000.


Methinks you miss the point.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't see spikes attributed to masked BLM protests, nor to the unmasked nut job liberate protests. I suspect the spike here is not caused by one maskless outdoor protest, but how these idiots behave every day.
 
Dagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked this wasn't in Alberta

(Lives in Alberta, very sick of the anti-mask idiots)
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: ReaverZ: Just because they are more polite than Americans, does not make them smarter than Americans.

They're not actually polite. They're still attached to the crown. The politeness you hear is actually sarcasm. "Incredible" and "brilliant" are epithets in British English, not superlatives.


Please do not opine on Canadian culture.

You know nothing, bud.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manitoba is Canada;s Kansas.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?


The latter.  Manitoba and Alberta are two particular shining examples of stupidity.  Alberta is also reaching for the stars with COVID numbers that are 3x the national average corrected for population.  And their premier (Governor) figured the best time to start a fight with doctors was in the middle of a pandemic.  And now he has the temerity to be shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU that more than 50% of the province's doctors are looking to move out of province....
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural communities everywhere are going to get decimated by coronavirus.

They don't have the hospital beds. It's going to get gross. Everywhere.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?


A bit of both. Every now and again some of us watch TV and get confused about what country we live in.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 780x520]

The dress points to Mennonites.
/Do they worship unicorns?


I was going to say, those are most certainly Fundie Cultists. Not sure what kind exactly---if I saw them here I would guess it was FLDS Ultra-Mormons.

The "frontier-chic" skirts all in the same cut is a dead giveaway.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I swear the anti-maskers are attempting to destroy our public health system by abnkrupting it. The feds gave us the most money to stay home, in the world. Our country's overall income acutally increased, while our economy contracted. But our anti-maskers still said they couldn't afford to live (dear god how can anyone be so imcompetent??), and listened to right wing garbage media. So they kept going to work. :(

Now the schools are remaining open, regardless of other restrictions. But frankly, I would rather lose schools than hosptials. I'd rather fire teachers than nurses. This is so bad. :(
 
Dagrin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

barc0001: FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?

The latter.  Manitoba and Alberta are two particular shining examples of stupidity.  Alberta is also reaching for the stars with COVID numbers that are 3x the national average corrected for population.  And their premier (Governor) figured the best time to start a fight with doctors was in the middle of a pandemic.  And now he has the temerity to be shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU that more than 50% of the province's doctors are looking to move out of province....


Oh God. Kenny is such a useless semi-sentient sack of rancid ham.....
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Summoner101: It's gonna be interesting to see if any of the anti-vaxxer crowd gets turned by the COVID vaccine and if there's any overlap between those idiots and these antimasker idiots.


The overlap between right wing anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers is nearly 100%. There are also the woo lefty anti-vaxxers.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Manitoba is Canada;s Kansas.


are you going to become Manitoba guy? I mean we have an Alberta guy, but this feels somewhat derivative.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's what you get for being the Atlanta Thrashers for a dozen years.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meh. Population of Steinbach : 15 000.


...and falling...
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Mantour: [Fark user image 780x520]

The dress points to Mennonites.
/Do they worship unicorns?

I was going to say, those are most certainly Fundie Cultists. Not sure what kind exactly---if I saw them here I would guess it was FLDS Ultra-Mormons.

The "frontier-chic" skirts all in the same cut is a dead giveaway.


Take a look at the headgear. They're Mennonite.

They're less cultist and more poorly educated about science and nature.

Though it's odd. Mennonite communities usually have a somewhat strict internal code about avoiding politics. Either these ARE cultists or one has infiltrated their ranks.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There seems to be some... peculiar sects around Steinbach and they got other people in the area to show up at the rally too. The results don't really surprise me. 
Right now the worst rates of covid are Manitoba, Alberta and Nunavut. Nunavut gets it high as there's almost no health infrastructure over there. Alberta has a government that could be considered the closest to a republican party, barely closing anything assuming people will respect distancing etc. 
Manitoba... i seriously have no idea how they got to that, if the border was opened i'd say it's from the Dakotas next door.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. I hope they all die.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moto-geek: lolmao500: Meh. Population of Steinbach : 15 000.

...and falling...


Dark... but funny.

+1
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I live an hour drive north of Steinbach.  I often make fun of my American neighbours but I never say that we are superior.

Truly though I have no idea where these idiots came from.  It saddens me because my wife's entire family lives in Steinbach, and now a difficult decision has just made worse for Christmas gathering.

Thankfully, we have a Chief Medical Officer and a Premier who went nuts on these idiots, telling them that their actions will not be tolerated and will be looked at illegally.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

here to help: Shaggy_C: ReaverZ: Just because they are more polite than Americans, does not make them smarter than Americans.

They're not actually polite. They're still attached to the crown. The politeness you hear is actually sarcasm. "Incredible" and "brilliant" are epithets in British English, not superlatives.

Please do not opine on Canadian culture.


You know nothing, bud.

Fellow Canadian here. SO, SO, THIS!!! And few Canadians know about Quebec where I've lived for a total of 35 out of my 48 years. Yes, people have opinions. But they do not know. At least I've lived in 2 other provinces in Canada as an adult. But if you say we are idiots about Covid, you'd be right.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Bonzo_1116: Mantour: [Fark user image 780x520]

The dress points to Mennonites.
/Do they worship unicorns?

I was going to say, those are most certainly Fundie Cultists. Not sure what kind exactly---if I saw them here I would guess it was FLDS Ultra-Mormons.

The "frontier-chic" skirts all in the same cut is a dead giveaway.

Take a look at the headgear. They're Mennonite.

They're less cultist and more poorly educated about science and nature.

Though it's odd. Mennonite communities usually have a somewhat strict internal code about avoiding politics. Either these ARE cultists or one has infiltrated their ranks.


Well, it could be that they're pissed about being told not to congregate at their worship house.

/Superspreader event at church would explain the outbreak
//like we've seen time and time again across the globe
///Only thing close are packed bars and clubs
 
Mole Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anti maskers should be detained as bio terriosts.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: ReaverZ: Just because they are more polite than Americans, does not make them smarter than Americans.

They're not actually polite. They're still attached to the crown. The politeness you hear is actually sarcasm. "Incredible" and "brilliant" are epithets in British English, not superlatives.


Sounds like you got your feelings hurt. Did your Canadian girlfriend dump you for a guy from Australia?
 
Nullav
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: After dealing with this shiat for almost a year now, I say fark em.

If people are THAT determined, let them thin themselves out.  The global IQ could use a few ticks up once those anti-mask farks die off a bit.


They aren't just killing themselves, y'know.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

barc0001: FirstNationalBastard: Did our stupidity drift north and infect Canada, or do you hosers have your own common clay idiots?

The latter.  Manitoba and Alberta are two particular shining examples of stupidity.  Alberta is also reaching for the stars with COVID numbers that are 3x the national average corrected for population.  And their premier (Governor) figured the best time to start a fight with doctors was in the middle of a pandemic.  And now he has the temerity to be shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU that more than 50% of the province's doctors are looking to move out of province....


They're looking, but they won't be moving.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

here to help: lolmao500: Meh. Population of Steinbach : 15 000.

Methinks you miss the point.


The point is manitoba is full of pandemic-denying redneck anti-masker trash? Duh.
 
